It’s Cyber Monday at T‑Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 29, 2021 — Cyber Monday brings more holi-deals at T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Today only, November 29, starting at 12:00 AM PT, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can go online only to score iPhone SE on Us via 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile's zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) when adding a line on any postpaid consumer plan.

And for a limited time, new and existing T-Mobile customers can go online only to get a free Samsung Galaxy A10e or A11, or an LG Velvet via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP on any postpaid consumer plan. Or get a free OnePlus 8 5G via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a line on Magenta MAX.

And new customers can go online only to score a $200 rebate when switching to T-Mobile, bringing their paid-off device and signing up for Magenta MAX. Or a $100 rebate when switching, bringing their paid-off device and signing up for any other postpaid consumer plan.

To get all of T-Mobile’s Cyber Monday offers, go to t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.

Limited time offer; subject to change. Smartphone offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $399.99 – Apple iPhone SE 64GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. For well-qualified customers. Must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. iPhone SE: Limit 2 discounts/account. Rebate: via virtual prepaid MasterCard, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Allow 6-8 weeks. Max 2/account.

