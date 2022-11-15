BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 15, 2022 — The Un-carrier is here … with a jackpot full of deals. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced early holiday offers starting this Thursday, November 17 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. New and existing T-Mobile customers – including small businesses – can get $800 off any of the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G smartphones when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX with 24 monthly bill credits. Add another $200 off with virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching or adding a new line for a total of $1000 off. Cha-ching! That’s a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 on T-Mobile’s most popular plan.

Prepaid customers get in on the savings too. Switchers to Metro by T-Mobile can choose from the largest selection of FREE 5G phones in prepaid and score a 5G tablet on Us after their third month … and that’s just a few of the season’s best deals.

“We know most people are watching their spending and looking for ways to save this holiday season, so we’re kicking things off early with major savings on the latest tech," said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. "And it’s not just about a free device, T-Mobile customers also unlock America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network and all the extras that come with just being an Un-carrier customer … like over $225 worth of perks each month with 2+ lines on Magenta MAX.”

And for savings for the whole family … the Un-carrier has a laundry list of even more offers – all starting this Thursday, November 17.

New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers — including small businesses — can get the following offers, each with 24 monthly bill credits:

Switchers to Metro by T-Mobile can get:

One line of unlimited 5G for just $40.

A free 5G phone from the largest selection of free 5G phones in prepaid, including the Samsung A23 5G and A13 5G.

A TCL TAB 10 5G tablet for just $49.99 plus tax out the door and On Us with rebate on virtual prepaid Mastercard after your third monthly payment when adding a qualifying tablet plan. And FYI, Metro by T-Mobile is the only prepaid provider to offer a free 5G tablet right now.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals, at t-mobile.com/offers and Metro by T-Mobile’s deals at metrobyt-mobile.com/deals – all starting Thursday November 17. For T-Mobile for Business deals head here: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub.

