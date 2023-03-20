Every week, T-Mobile thanks customers just for being customers with free stuff and exclusive deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays. The Un-carrier launched the rewards program in 2016 as one of the company’s Un-carrier moves. While other loyalty programs make people collect points, stay longer or jump through hoops to earn rewards, the Un-carrier serves up appreciation to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on eligible plans just for being with the Un-carrier.

Tuesdays is based on a still-radical, simple principle: we believe it’s our job to show loyalty to our customers — not the other way around.

Since launching T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers have scored over $1.5 billion in free perks and discounts. We’re talking free tacos, wine tumblers, movie discounts, concert deals, savings on gas, free subscriptions to streaming services like MLB.TV and so much more. Clearly, the Un-carrier goes hard when it comes to thanking its customers.

And now we’re going harder. Starting tomorrow, customers can open T-Mobile Tuesdays to get:

T-Mobile Dining Rewards: Get 10% cash back every Tuesday and 5% every other day when you eat at over 30,000 participating restaurants across the country. Just link a credit or debit card to your account and watch your rewards add up in partnership with Rewards Network.

Little Caesars: Get a free Little Caesars® Crazy Combo® with a pizza purchase every week. Save and redeem any day of the week for eight bread sticks with flavors of butter and garlic, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with Crazy Sauce®.

Personalized App: T-Mobile is leveling up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app experience, giving people the option to select their preferred types of offers so they can receive alerts and catch the latest deals on all their faves. You can even select your own avatar and enter your birthday for the chance to get exclusive benefits on your special day. The new app updates are available now, so get in there and start making it yours.







Customers love T-Mobile Tuesdays, and it shows — not just in the number of perks and deals they redeem, but in the business results. T-Mobile Tuesdays has played an important role in helping the Un-carrier attract and keep customers. In 2022, T-Mobile saw its lowest ever postpaid phone customer turnover (aka “churn”) of just 0.88% while also achieving industry-best and record-high postpaid and high-speed internet customer growth in 2022, ending the year with 6.8 million net customer additions.

T-Mobile never stops looking for ways to shake up the industry and change it for the better in the name of its customers – that loyalty to customers is what the Un-carrier is all about. No strings, no gotchas, just endless appreciation — Tuesdays and always.

You can learn more about T-Mobile Tuesdays and download the app at www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

Qualifying plan required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Limited time offers, see Tuesdays App for details.