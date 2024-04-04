T-Mobile Gives New 5G Internet Customers Free Blink Home Security Cameras This Moving Season

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 4, 2024 —Not today, moving stress! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is giving people even more reasons to make the move to 5G Internet. Starting today, switch to 5G Home Internet or Small Business Internet and get a free Blink smart home package, including the Blink Outdoor 4 two-camera system and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera (a $229.97 value) for a limited time. And, check another thing off the moving to-do list!

Moving is stressful, and even one day without internet can be a major inconvenience. T-Mobile 5G Internet is reliable, affordable internet that’s quick and easy to set up, so customers can get connected as soon as they switch or move into their new space. With T-Mobile 5G Internet, customers enjoy:

Simple setup. Go from unboxing to browsing in 15 minutes or less — no professional installation or wasting hours waiting for an appointment window required. Just check eligibility and grab a gateway from a T-Mobile store or have it delivered with fast and free two-day shipping. Then, plug it in, download the app and get connected.

Go from unboxing to browsing in 15 minutes or less — no professional installation or wasting hours waiting for an appointment window required. Just check eligibility and grab a gateway from a T-Mobile store or have it delivered with fast and free two-day shipping. Then, plug it in, download the app and get connected. A flat, monthly price. T-Mobile 5G Internet is $60/month with AutoPay or $40/month with AutoPay and a premium voice line. There are no monthly fees or equipment costs, so customers can enjoy the freedom and flexibility of internet without any hidden charges.

T-Mobile 5G Internet is $60/month with AutoPay or $40/month with AutoPay and a premium voice line. There are no monthly fees or equipment costs, so customers can enjoy the freedom and flexibility of internet without any hidden charges. A worry-free trial. Not sold yet? Try T-Mobile 5G Internet worry-free for 15 days to see how great it works or customers can get their money back.

Not sold yet? Try T-Mobile 5G Internet worry-free for 15 days to see how great it works or customers can get their money back. Price Lock. Customers can lock in a monthly rate and enjoy peace of mind knowing that if T-Mobile ever raises the rate, they can get their last month of service refunded. Exclusions like taxes and fees apply.

Customers can lock in a monthly rate and enjoy peace of mind knowing that if T-Mobile ever raises the rate, they can get their last month of service refunded. Exclusions like taxes and fees apply. Free stuff and exclusive perks. Every week, customers can get thanked with free stuff and exclusive perks on food, gas, entertainment and more through T-Mobile Tuesdays, just for being a T-Mobile customer.

Unlock even more savings and value when pairing T-Mobile 5G Internet with qualifying wireless service from the nation’s leading 5G network. On top of up to $20/month in savings on your internet bill, T-Mobile wireless customers get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, which offers one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences with some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more. And that’s only part of it. Wireless customers also get access to streaming benefits like Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, plus free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data and more. You get the point — a whole lotta free stuff, just for choosing the Un-carrier!

For more on the Blink smart home package offer and to see if T-Mobile 5G Internet is available in your area, visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet/transfer-internet-service or visit a local T-Mobile store.



Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Limited-time offers; subject to change. May not be combinable with other offers. If you have cancelled Internet lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Blink: Register for redemption code with T-Mobile ID within 30 days of activating qualifying new Internet line; requires 60 days service before validation; allow 2 weeks from fulfillment of offer requirements. Max 1/account. Redeem code at Amazon.com; Amazon terms apply. Pricing: Savings after $20 monthly bill credit. Qualifying credit; Go5G Next/Plus or equivalent voice line; and new unlimited Internet line required. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g., Price Lock). Regulatory fees included in monthly price for qualified accounts. AutoPay Pricing for lines 1-8 on account; requires bank account or debit card, otherwise $5 more/line/mo. Reliable: Based on T-Mobile analysis of eligible customer speed data reflecting consistent broadband download speeds of at least 25 Mbps. Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for additional details. Trial: Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation. Qualifying new Home Internet line and timely gateway return required. Refund via one-time bill credit. Max 1/account. Price Lock guarantees accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for new lines of fixed-wireless internet data; excludes taxes/fees, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices, and network management practices. T-Mobile will pay your final monthly recurring service charge if we raise your rate and you tell us you are leaving within 60 days. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com