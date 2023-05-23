Summer travel is heating up despite packed airports, crowded destinations and rising prices. In fact, 80% of Americans are planning to travel as much or more than they did last summer, according to a new Harris Poll survey from T-Mobile.

No matter where you’re going, here’s how to watch your wallet while making the most of your adventures.

Plan Ahead: With international travel restrictions lifted,global bookings have surged by over 200% compared to last year, according to AAA. And some of the most popular destinations searched for on Google Flights for this summer are London, Cancun, Paris and Rome.If you’re planning to travel internationally and need a passport, estimated processing times are 11 to 13 weeks instead of the usual 8 to 10 due to an uptick in applications and demand. So, get going!

Be Flexible: If you can avoid traveling during peak summer travel season from mid-June through August, try booking during the “shoulder season,” which is the time just before and after. For this summer, travel experts recommend booking travel in September to reduce cost.

Stay Connected: Reliable wireless when traveling is no longer a luxury, but an absolute necessity, with 95% of American travelers in the T-Mobile survey saying it's a travel essential.

Pack Smart: An estimated 2.2 million bags were lost or mishandled on U.S. airlines in 2022, an increase from 1.4 million in 2021, according to the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report. If you're nervous about checking your luggage, place an Apple AirTag in your bag or luggage to know where it is at all times.

Use Points: According to T-Mobile's Harris Poll survey, nearly half (47%) of summer travelers used miles, points or rewards to book their summer travel this year and nearly two-thirds of all travelers (66%) rely on discounts and deals when booking travel accommodations. Certain credit cards give you points or miles to use for future travel when you sign up.

Americans are eager to travel this summer, and with a little planning, nothing should get in the way of some much-deserved R&R.