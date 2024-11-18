BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 18, 2024 — Ready, set, race! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it's going full throttle for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, delivering a full grid of new, innovative experiences — many powered by T-Mobile’s leading 5G network — for fans whether they’re at the track or tuning in from home. Here’s what fans can expect during race weekend from Nov. 21 to 23:

T-Mobile is using 5G network slicing to enhance event operations by powering all point-of-sale and ticketing transactions so fans can seamlessly get into the event and make purchases without delay. The Un-carrier is also unlocking rapid content delivery so photographers can upload and share content with fans at race speed. T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and Exclusive VIP Access for T-Mobile Customers. With nearly 25,000 visitors last year, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is back and will feature performances from Ludacris, Alesso, OneRepublic and more at the T-Mobile Stage. Plus, T-Mobile customers can enjoy VIP vibes with the best views of all the entertainment and live action on the track at Club Magenta.

“At T-Mobile, we want to leverage our unique capabilities to help our partners find new ways to innovate. Building on the success of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix race, we are shifting things into high gear this year to go even further, beyond event connectivity, to improve the fan experience and onsite operations during race weekend,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “Teaming up with LVGP, we're creating new innovations to enhance the fan experiences, like 5G-powered broadcast cameras to give fans new angles of the action, and optimizing event operations by giving photographers lightning-fast content uploads and powering all point-of-sale and ticketing transactions — all fueled by capabilities only available at T-Mobile on our leading 5G network.”

5G-Connected Cameras Unlock Never-Before-Seen Views of the Race

Fans tuning into the race will see brand new immersive views of the race thanks to new 5G-connected cameras. The cameras will include a 5G drone capturing sky views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, and roaming cameras at track level delivering first-person views from across the circuit. Las Vegas Grand Prix partnered with T-Mobile to enhance connectivity and will leverage network slicing to support the data-intensive broadcast feeds, quickly and securely transmitting large packets of data directly to the TV compound so that producers can give fans new camera views on the live HD broadcast.

Fans at the track will also enjoy new 5G camera angles in the Las Vegas Grand Prix Campus Show, which will highlight the most iconic moments throughout race weekend. Legendary racing commentator Bob Varsha will host the Campus Show joined by a stacked lineup of reporters and analysts to keep fans up to speed on everything happening at the race. The production will leverage network slicing to transmit new 5G camera views from the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and the F1 Paddock Club Rooftop, in addition to the 5G drone and track-level roaming cameras featured in the race broadcast.

The F1 Las Vegas App Returns, Loaded with More 5G-Enhanced Features

With nearly 120,000 downloads last year, the popular F1 Las Vegas app presented by T-Mobile returns. Once again, fans can explore the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ with an interactive 360-degree tour featuring high-definition views captured by 5G-connected cameras. And new this year, fans can watch instant race replays, so they won’t miss a moment of the excitement. Powered by T-Mobile's 5G network, fans will receive highlights and instant replays from the action across the circuit. And T-Mobile customers get access to exclusive replays of the action thanks to Magenta Status.

The F1 Las Vegas app, available on Android and iOS devices, provides fans with everything they need for race weekend, including tickets, schedules, navigation, detailed team and driver information and more.

Efficient, 5G-Optimized Event Operations

Ahead of the inaugural race last year, T-Mobile laid the 5G connectivity foundation, deploying a 5G hybrid network throughout the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, team garages and fan zones, along with T-Mobile Wi-Fi to support critical connectivity needs for attendees, event staff and race teams. This means that all attendees, T-Mobile customers or not, will be able to stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi as well.

At this year’s race, T-Mobile will leverage network slicing on its 5G standalone network to power all payment processing and ticket scanning at the event so fans can seamlessly get into their ticketed zone and grab concessions and swag without delay. Event photographers from Getty Images and other agencies will also use network slicing to quickly transfer photos over T-Mobile's 5G without having to make a pit-stop at a hard-wired connection, allowing images to be delivered to clients and fans at race speed.

Additionally, operations teams will use T-Mobile Push to Talk for real-time, on-demand communication for event staff on and off the course from set up through checkered flag.

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and Exclusive VIP Access for T-Mobile Customers

One of the most popular destinations for race fans last year, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, is back with three nights of premier performances at the T-Mobile Stage featuring Ludacris, Alesso, OneRepublic and more. Plus, T-Mobile customers can enjoy the VIP vibes with the best views of all the entertainment and live action on the track at Club Magenta. The three-story lounge features private bars, silent disco DJ performances, daily giveaways, complimentary charging and more. All T-Mobile customers have access to Club Magenta thanks to Magenta Status and can bring up to two guests to share the experience.

More for Fans Around Las Vegas

Locals and visitors can stop by the T-Mobile Store on the Las Vegas Strip (3791 Las Vegas Blvd South) to take a lap around the track in an interactive driving simulator and explore race technology with an augmented reality experience featuring a full-sized F1 car on Nov. 18-24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT. And between Nov. 19-20, fans at the store can enter for a chance to win tickets to the race. An F1 driver will make an appearance to meet fans Nov. 19 at 4:45 p.m. PT, and on Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. PT, the first 500 T-Mobile customers in line can grab a free hat from the exclusive T-Mobile X Race Service limited-edition merch drop.

Fans can visit T-Mobile's hub at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience (Nov. 22-23 from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT) and the Venetian Expo Hall (Nov. 21-23 from 12 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT) to create a custom virtual photo of themselves inside a McLaren driver suit, grab free swag, charge devices and more.

T-Mobile customers can also grab a free T-Mobile X McLaren F1 hat through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app starting Nov. 19 and redeem at participating T-Mobile stores in the area, while supplies last.

Plus, T-Mobile customers will be covered with robust 5G coverage across the race circuit, grandstands and Las Vegas Strip. According to a new report from Opensignal, T-Mobile once again has the fastest download speeds and the most available 5G network across the event footprint.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across 2 million square miles. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

To learn more about T-Mobile at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/LVGP.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Free hat: Ltd-time offer while supplies last. Qual’g plan req’d. See T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details. Driving challenge is limited to registered participants on a first-come, first-served basis as space allows.

