BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 18, 2024 — And they’re off! A new report from research firm Opensignal today finds T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has the most available 5G network with the fastest download speeds for customers around the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street. The report comes ahead of the 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, as hundreds of thousands of fans prepare for the best night in F1.

With many permanent network upgrades completed ahead of the 2023 race, the Un-carrier already had the infrastructure in place to support this year’s event. T-Mobile expanded on innovations like network slicing on point-of-sale systems, adding slicing for broadcast cameras and photojournalists. Its 5G network also enables instant race replays in the F1 Las Vegas app, bringing fans even closer to the action.

And that’s just a few ways T-Mobile is dialing it up for this year’s race, all on its 5G standalone network.

"Last year, we supercharged our network, unlocking amazing 5G experiences for fans. From lightning-fast speeds to unbeatable 5G coverage, our upgrades set a new bar,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “This time, we've fine-tuned everything, building off the success of last year to bring even more amazing network capabilities on and off the track. From network slicing on broadcast cameras to real-time replays and augmented reality experiences, we’re doing it all and then some."

For more on T-Mobile’s 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix festivities, check out everything the Un-carrier is up to here.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

