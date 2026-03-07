T‑Mobile Supporting Customers and Communities Amid Midwest and Central U.S. Severe Weather 

We are closely monitoring a significant severe weather system expected to impact parts of the U.S. including North Texas, eastern Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, Missouri and Michigan beginning this afternoon and continuing overnight.

Forecasts indicate the potential for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, with heavy rainfall possible as the system moves east through the weekend.

We know storms like these can be unpredictable and concerning for those in their path. Our emergency management teams have topped off generator fuel tanks, verified battery backups and staged additional emergency response equipment in areas along the projected path. Deployment teams are on standby, and we have increased real-time infrastructure monitoring and network automation to help maintain service and respond quickly if needed.

We are proactively engaging with state and local Emergency Operations Centers and coordinating with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and other partners to support readiness. Community support teams are also prepared to activate, if needed.

We encourage everyone in the projected path to follow local guidance and prioritize safety in the hours ahead. Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.