BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 20, 2022 — Before going interstellar, T-Mobile takes 5G leadership global. In a new global report, leading research firm Opensignal today confirmed that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get a 5G signal more often and in more places than anyone else on the planet. That’s right. T-Mobile has the world’s best 5G Availability and 5G Reach … and for the second year in a row was the ONLY U.S. operator to win a 5G Global award!

“The latest awards from Opensignal further prove that our early bets in 5G are paying off for our customers with the biggest, fastest and most reliable 5G in America … and also the best 5G reach and availability anywhere on the planet,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’re out in front of the competition, and we’re not looking back.”

This report joins a plethora of others from third-party research firms like Ookla and umlaut, further cementing T-Mobile's status as the most-awarded 5G network in the nation. In fact, the Un-carrier is the returning champ for best global 5G Availability based on results from Opensignal’s 2021 Global Awards.

For Carrier customers who want to experience a world leader, the Un-carrier’s recently-launched Network Pass gives them free 5G data on T-Mobile’s network for three months using their current compatible phone, so they can see for themselves how T-Mobile performs compared to their current provider.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 235 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

Opensignal Awards – 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 29, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

