T‑Mobile and Qualcomm Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate the Industry’s Evolution from 5G Advanced to 6G

SAN DIEGO, Calif. And BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 1, 2026 — Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s leading 5G operator, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration to accelerate the wireless industry’s transition from 5G Advanced to 6G, with commercial deployments targeted beginning in 2029. This collaboration aligns with Qualcomm Technologies’ broader 6G industry initiative unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2026 to accelerate global readiness for the next generation of wireless innovation.

Building on a long history of joint innovation that helped define and scale 5G in the United States, T-Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies are now working together to shape the foundational technologies that will power 6G — the next generation of connectivity, intelligence, and services. As the nation’s 5G Advanced leader, T-Mobile is helping spearhead the industry’s path to 6G by driving early research, ecosystem alignment, and real-world validation of emerging capabilities.

Designed from the ground up as an efficiency-first, AI-native system, 6G is expected to unlock new value for enterprises, network operators, and consumers, while supporting sustainable network expansion at scale.

Advancing the Three Pillars of 6G

6G represents a generational leap as an intelligent, context-aware platform that unifies the three pillars: advanced connectivity, wide-area sensing, and energy efficient high-performance compute. Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile are collaborating across all three pillars from early research and standards leadership through pre-commercial trials and real-world deployment. This will accelerate innovation and ensure 6G delivers meaningful performance gains in live network environments.

Advanced Connectivity

6G will dramatically expand coverage, capacity, and uplink performance to meet surging data demands from users, sensors, and edge AI applications. Innovations under development include wider bandwidths, Giga-MIMO radios, advanced waveforms and coding schemes, and multi-device paradigms designed to enhance energy efficiency and operational performance. As a leading operator, T-Mobile will play a critical role in validating these technologies at scale and shaping how they are deployed commercially.

Integrated Sensing

6G will natively integrate sensing capabilities across the end-to-end network. By leveraging radio signals and multimodal data fusion, networks will be able to dynamically detect, classify, and interpret objects and environments in real time. These capabilities are expected to unlock new services such as digital twins, drone detection, traffic monitoring, infrastructure intelligence, and physical AI – creating new monetization pathways and industry use cases.

Energy-Efficient High Performance-Compute

These capabilities will be supported by energy-efficient, high-performance computing infrastructure within a virtualized network environment capable of hosting both RAN and AI workloads. Distributed computing and AI across devices, edge, and cloud will allow workloads to be dynamically partitioned and executed based on real-time context and network conditions — improving efficiency, responsiveness, scalability, and sustainability across connectivity, sensing, and network management.

Leadership in Standards and Commercialization

“6G is an inflection point for the industry,” said Durga Malladi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning, Edge Solutions, and Data Center at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in 6G standards and our unmatched technology portfolio across modem-RF, 6G air interface innovation, RAN solutions, autonomous RAN management, energy-efficient telco and datacenter grade compute and AI solutions position us as a globally trusted partner for the 6G transformation. We are proud to be working with T-Mobile to help turn this vision into reality.”

“At T-Mobile, we have consistently led the industry in deploying advanced wireless technologies at scale, from nationwide 5G Standalone to 5G Advanced, and we intend to lead the path to 6G as well,” said John Saw, President of Tech and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. “Our expanded collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to help shape the foundational technologies of 6G from the outset, ensuring the next generation of wireless prioritizes efficiency, intelligence, performance, and real-world customer impact. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we are not just preparing for 6G, we are helping define and lead it.”

Path to 2029 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile will continue their close collaboration toward 6G commercialization targeted for 2029, while building on the momentum of 5G Advanced deployments. A central focus of this next phase is a robust program of precommercial trials spanning connectivity, integrated sensing, and high-performance compute, designed to validate AI-native 6G capabilities in real-world network environments and help accelerate the broader ecosystem toward global 6G readiness.

###

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.