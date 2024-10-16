IRVINE, CA — Oct. 16, 2024 — TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announced the arrival of the groundbreaking TCL LINKPORT IK511, a 5G connectivity device made in collaboration with T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). The TCL LINKPORT IK511 enables devices like laptops and tablets to access T-Mobile’s latest standalone 5G (5G SA) milestone — 5G RedCap — and features the Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System. 5G RedCap (also known as Reduced Capability) is a game changer for people seeking an affordable entry point into 5G with a more reliable, more secure and faster experience compared to Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. Launching at T-Mobile stores starting Oct. 17, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing wireless communication standards across the continent.

The only commercially available 5G RedCap device currently in North America, the TCL LINKPORT IK511 required close collaboration with T-Mobile to bring the product to life, as 5G RedCap needs a 5G SA network which T-Mobile is the only major carrier to offer nationwide.

“All users expect secure and reliable access to their apps and data, irrespective of their personal or professional needs, and our LINKPORT device is an unparalleled new way for our customers to gain high-speed connectivity, whenever and wherever they need it,” said Eric Anderson, General Manager of TCL Mobile NA. “TCL is pleased to be working with Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile to bring our innovative designs and unique wireless products to help forward our mission of 5G for all.”

Perfect for consumers and enterprise users looking to upgrade their current devices with 5G connectivity without the need to buy entirely new devices, the TCL LINKPORT IK511 offers significantly faster speeds compared to traditional tethering and existing LTE Cat 4 connections. The device also unlocks access to advanced network features for businesses like network slicing and additional T-Mobile services like T-Priority, T-Mobile Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) with T-SIMsecure and T-Mobile Security Slice.

"5G RedCap will transform how consumers and businesses connect, catapulting old Wi-Fi-only devices onto the nation’s leading 5G network,” said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer of T-Mobile. “LINKPORT — on T-Mobile’s network — provides instant, flexible 5G access, whether for first responders, educators, or everyday users.”

5G RedCap-capable devices, such as LINKPORT IK511, especially those built on the Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, are groundbreaking in that they offer enhanced power efficiency, extended battery life, improved 5G coverage over LTE, and offer high uplink speeds with low latency. Thanks to the Snapdragon X35, they also support global VoNR and VoLTE to ensure compatibility with existing networks and readies devices for future advancements.

“The LINKPORT IK511 represents one of the first commercial devices utilizing our Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System and is an exciting development for the connected world,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “5G RedCap is a significant advancement for evolving wireless networks and bringing its benefits to a variety of users is a great step forward for the industry.”

TCL LINKPORT IK511 at-a-glance

One of the smallest and lightest 5G RedCap-capable devices in the world

Plug-and-play 5G connectivity via USB-C

Compatible with most major operating systems

Snapdragon X35 Modem-RF System

Up to 220 Mbps data transfer speeds*

Available at T-Mobile stores starting October 17, 2024

Price: $96 (for a limited time get 50% off)

But that’s not all, for a limited time T-Mobile is offering half-off the new device when adding it to a Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan. For just $5/month, customers can turn almost any USB-C device into a 5G connected device just by plugging it in.

For more information on this device, visit TCL LINKPORT IK511

*Actual speeds of 5G and network connectivity may vary based on network conditions, device capabilities, and geographical location.

