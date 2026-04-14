T‑Mobile and the National Park Foundation Declare America’s First-Ever Do Not Disturb Season

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 14, 2026 — This summer, the most important status is the one that says: Do Not Disturb. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the National Park Foundation (NPF) today announced the first-ever Do Not Disturb Season, a nationwide invitation to silence everyday distractions and spend more time connecting IRL among the splendor of America’s national parks — without missing the moments that matter most. Whether it’s muting emails on the trail or video chatting family from the summit, T-Mobile’s network is built to show up when and where customers want it. Powered by the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network and enhanced by T-Satellite connectivity, T-Mobile’s network gives customers the peace of mind to turn on Do Not Disturb and explore on their own terms.

To bring the spirit of Do Not Disturb Season to life, T-Mobile is giving anyone, even non-T-Mobile customers, the chance to experience the ultimate national parks Adventure On Us. Beginning today, through May 8, outdoor lovers can enter online or in participating retail stores nationwide for a chance to win.

And because protecting these natural and cultural landscapes is just as important as exploring them, T-Mobile is committing up to $1M to support the National Park Foundation. As the nonprofit of the National Park Service, NPF works to preserve America’s national parks for present and future generations.

“Our customers take their phones virtually everywhere — including some of the most remote places in the country,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “Connecting people in those places is exactly what we’ve built our network to do. Do Not Disturb Season encourages people to step away from the everyday noise and spend more time outside, knowing their network is built for the places they want to go — from the trailhead to the summit.”

The Ultimate National Parks Adventure On Us

From April 14 – May 8, entrants can opt in to Do Not Disturb Season and be entered for a chance to win. The ultimate national parks getaway prize includes:

A four day, three night stay for two at a Hilton property of your choice near a U.S. national park -including Hilton’s exclusive outdoor hospitality partner, AutoCamp, offering the flexibility to explore on your own terms.

Roundtrip airfare — because the adventure should begin the moment you take off

Enough Hertz Gold points valid for a four-day standard rental, putting the open road and scenic routes entirely in your hands

A full year of AllTrails Peak, which equips you with advanced planning and on-trail features, including custom route building even on the go.

A full year of the AccuWeather® Premium+ app, with hyperlocal forecasts and exclusive AccuWeather Alerts™ from expert meteorologists to help you stay better informed and prepared, even when you’re off the grid.

A $1,500 outdoor gear package, packed with adventure-ready essentials

A $2,000 donation to the National Park Foundation made in your name, helping protect national park access for future explorers

Bringing the Parks to Grand Central Terminal

More than 320 million people visit America’s national parks each year, drawn to wide-open landscapes that offer a break from the noise of everyday life. To bring that spirit to the heart of New York City, T-Mobile and the National Park Foundation are launching the first-ever Magenta Base Camp at Grand Central Terminal.

From April 14–18, travelers can step into park-inspired landscapes in the middle of Manhattan — swapping marble floors for the trailhead. Magenta Base Camp will feature immersive installations that capture the sights and sounds of these iconic destinations, offering a brief escape from the rush of the city and reflecting how T-Mobile empowers people to wander freely on their terms. Between April 14-18, visitors to Magenta Base Camp will also be able to enter for a chance to win the Adventure On Us sweepstakes.

Whether mapping a last-minute route on AllTrails with coverage that extends beyond traditional cell towers, checking the weather before heading out or video calling family from the summit, the experience brings to life how T-Mobile’s 5G network and satellite connectivity support the moments that matter — even in remote places.

“America’s national parks offer an inspiration that no screen can replicate,” said Chad Jones, SVP of Corporate Partnerships, National Park Foundation. “With T-Mobile’s support, we’re not just helping more people reach these parks — we’re encouraging them to truly be present once they arrive so they feel inspired to also protect these cherished places.”

Magenta Base Camp is open to the public on Tuesday, April 14 from 3-7 p.m. ET and from Wednesday, April 15 to Saturday, April 18 from 10 am – 6 p.m. ET

Benefits Beyond the Parks

Being a T-Mobile customer means getting more — industry-leading value, the best benefits in wireless and a world-class experience on top of America’s Best Network, all just for being with the Un-carrier. Members can enjoy travel benefits like unlimited data abroad in over 215 countries and destinations on eligible plans, and exclusive hotel and rental car perks all just for being a member.

In addition to the ultimate Adventure On Us, T-Mobile members can tap into exclusive benefits from our partners —during Do Not Disturb Season and beyond — like:

A special discount on Hilton brands: T‑Mobile customers receive 15% off across Hilton’s 27 world-class hotel brands, making it easier than ever to explore national parks this summer and opening the door to more ways to stay and explore — whether that’s an immersive night under the stars, a comfortable stop on a classic road trip, or a basecamp for a bucket‑list adventure.

Complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status through December 31, 2027

To learn more about supporting the National Park Foundation, visit: www.t-mobile.com/network

For more benefits exclusively for T-Mobile Members, visit: www.t-mobile.com/benefits

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INTERNET ACCESS REQUIRED. All sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 20+ at time of entry. Limit one (1) Entry per person during Sweepstakes Periods. Participation subject to Official Rules. SPONSOR: T-Mobile USA, Inc.,

Web and Retail Sweepstakes begin on April 14, 2026 11:00 AM ET and end on May 8, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. Full rules for Retail sweeps here. Full rules for Web sweeps here.

Magenta Base Camp Sweepstakes begins on April 14, 2026 and ends on April 18, 2026. Full rules here.

Best Mobile Network in the U.S. According to Ookla® Speedtest®. Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Fastest based onanalysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for 2H 2025. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime in T-Life App. Int’l Roaming: High-speed data up to plan allotment in up to 215+ countries and destinations, then unlimited at max 256Kbps speeds; see plans for details. Hilton: Qualifying plan required. Limited-time. Subject to availability at participating locations. Hilton Honors membership required. One night non-refundable prepayment required at time of booking. Full Hilton terms & conditions apply. See T-Life app for details and redemption. Hertz: Gold+(TM) membership required. Qualifying plan required. Redemption required. See T-Life app for details and to redeem.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

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About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org

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