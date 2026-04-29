T‑Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Announce 2026 T Challenge Winners, Advancing AI-Powered Innovation

Global competition highlights startups building real-world AI solutions for an AI-native telecom future

BELLEVUE, Wash., and BONN, Germany — April 29, 2026 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom AG today announced the winners of the 2026 T Challenge, their joint global innovation competition spotlighting startups developing high-impact artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the telecommunications industry.

This year’s T Challenge focused on accelerating the shift toward an AI-native telco—bringing together startups from around the world to create technologies that can be embedded directly into network operations and customer experiences. The winning teams demonstrated how AI can move beyond experimentation to deliver practical, scalable solutions that improve performance, efficiency and connectivity.

2026 T Challenge Winners

First place: Stanford University (USA)

Second place: Cubig (Republic of Korea)

Third place: Daisytuner (Germany)

Special Award: zTouch (USA)

“At T-Mobile, we’re focused on turning AI innovation into real customer impact,” said Ankur Kapoor, T-Mobile EVP and Chief Network Officer. “T Challenge highlights how powerful innovation can become when AI is combined with a high-performance network. This year’s winners are delivering practical applications that will help define the next generation of intelligent, connected experiences.”

“Building an AI-native telco takes more than incremental progress—it requires bold innovation and co-creation across the ecosystem,” said Arash Ashouriha, SVP, Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “T Challenge is a platform for advancing high-impact AI ideas, and this year’s winners showed practical solutions where it matters most—for our networks and customers.”

Selected from hundreds of applicants, the 2026 T Challenge winners stood out for their technical excellence, bold thinking and ability to bring AI solutions into real-world telecom environments. Their innovations span areas including network intelligence, automation and enhanced customer experiences.

T Challenge is a cornerstone of the ongoing collaboration between T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom to foster innovation across the global startup ecosystem. By partnering with emerging companies and industry leaders, the organizations are accelerating the development of technologies that will shape the future of connectivity.

For more information on the 2026 T Challenge winners, visit t-challenge.com.

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About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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