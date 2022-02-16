BELLEVUE, Wash. — February 16, 2022 — On the heels of debuting 5G Home Internet in the Big Game, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced they’ve expanded access to the service in 62 cities and towns across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, building on recent expansions across the Southeast and Texas. Across the three states, more than 3 million people still have no access or only one choice when it comes to traditional home broadband. With this upgrade, T-Mobile Home Internet is now an option for nearly 5 million homes in the area. For towns like Greensburg, IN or Morgantown, KY – places where more than 25% of residents have no access to high-speed internet, T-Mobile is introducing a new option, helping to free customers from their landline ISPs.

In 2022, a reliable home broadband connection is crucial for just about everyone – for work, for school and for staying connected to loved ones. But during the height of the pandemic, research showed that technology barriers still prevent many workers from doing their job virtually, impacting low-income households at a much higher rate. Today, more than 40% of adults in low-income households do not have broadband service at home. Even worse, during the height of the pandemic, as families across the country transitioned their children to virtual learning, studies showed that hundreds of thousands of students in every state were unable to fully participate in a virtual classroom environment. In Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio alone, more than a million students were without an adequate high-speed internet connection. That’s ridiculous. But those are just two examples of how traditional ISPs are failing Americans.

As part of T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint, the Un-carrier committed to making fixed wireless internet a real option for millions of Americans, and with more than 30 million households already eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet nationwide, T-Mobile is making good on that commitment at a time when reliance on connectivity is at its highest.

“Thousands more households now have access to fast, unlimited high-speed internet, thanks to T-Mobile,” said Kentucky State Representative Mary Beth Imes, of Murray. “T-Mobile Home Internet has expanded access in Kentucky, bringing our state a real competitive option for broadband where many households are still left without any option or any good option. T-Mobile’s investment in our communities is helping thousands of customers stay connected at a time when it matters most.”

“In Akron, families rely on home broadband now more than ever before. But throughout the pandemic, options for reliable connectivity have been lacking, and for some households, non-existent,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “We’re excited that T-Mobile’s investment in their 5G network is paying off for our community, bringing a new option for home broadband to homes here in Akron and making broadband access for our residents more equitable.”

“Today, we shared that we’re bringing more choice and competition to the broadband industry. Families in these communities deserve access to fast, reliable home internet, and we’re delivering just that with the power of our leading 5G network,” said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “People are fed up with having limited access and no competition. We’re expanding access in areas that desperately need another choice.”

T-Mobile Home Internet is no-BS home internet for just $50/month, period. Landline ISPs have been having their way for years - charging bogus fees on top of the monthly rate, increasing prices after a year, requiring long-term contracts, providing terrible customer service… the list goes on. And they’ve gotten away with it. But T-Mobile Home Internet is different.

Home Internet customers get a flat price – it’s $50/month, with Autopay. That’s it. No price hikes, ever.

There’s no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.

Setup is as easy as it gets — T-Mobile will mail the gateway directly to your home. Just plug it in, download the app and you’re connected in fewer than 15 minutes.

You get speeds that will let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more.

If you do have an issue, our dedicated team of experts are just a call or message away.

And for a limited time, new Home Internet customers get a $50 virtual prepaid card. That’s one month of service ON US!

Access has recently expanded in 62 cities and towns across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, listed below. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. Check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

Angola

Auburn

Bloomington

Bluffton

Columbus

Crawfordsville

Elkhart-Goshen

Fort Wayne

Frankfort

Greensburg

Huntington

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Kendallville

Kokomo

Lafayette-West Lafayette

Logansport

Marion

Michigan City-La Porte

Muncie

New Castle

Richmond

South Bend-Mishawaka

Bardstown

Bowling Green

Campbellsville

Danville

Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Frankfort

Glasgow

Lexington-Fayette

Louisville/Jefferson County

Madisonville

Mayfield

Middlesborough

Murray

Owensboro

Richmond-Berea

Somerset

Akron

Athens

Cambridge

Canton-Massillon

Chillicothe

Cincinnati

Cleveland-Elyria

Columbus

Coshocton

Dayton-Kettering

Fremont

Jackson

Lima

Mansfield

Marietta

Salem

Sidney

Springfield

Steubenville

Toledo

Washington Court House

Wooster

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Zanesville

