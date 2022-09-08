California’s electric utilities have the ability to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which temporarily turn off power to specific areas to reduce the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure in extreme weather.

One or more California utilities has advised T-Mobile that because of current weather forecasts, it is planning to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting September 9, 2022 in the following areas: Kern County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County.

Our priority is to keep our customers connected. Thanks to our network of generators and backup towers, customers may not notice any impacts on their T-Mobile service during a Public Safety Power Shutoff. Please note that it may still be possible for a power outage to temporarily impact your service.

T-Mobile is monitoring the situation and staying in close contact with California power providers. We encourage customers to take a few quick steps to prepare in advance of Public Safety Power Shutoffs: