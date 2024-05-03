Need Mother’s Gift Day Ideas? Check Out 6 Tech Upgrades “Mom Friend” Recommends

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re anything like us, you’re in full-on gift-finding mode. Say goodbye to the last-minute scramble for the perfect present and hello to the world of tech gifts that will make mom feel appreciated — and connected. And the best part? T-Mobile’s got the latest devices and unbeatable deals that will make this Mother’s Day unforgettable — and we have a mom tech expert who walks us through her top picks.



Cathy Pedrayes is best known to her more than 2 million followers as social media’s “Mom Friend.” A former scientist, she offers family tips that range from technology use and cybersecurity to everyday parent life hacks. With inspiration coming from being a busy mom, author, television host and social media influencer, Cathy says she prides herself on being able to inform other parents about the latest and greatest devices (and deals!) that have helped moms just like her.

Here Cathy shares some of the best tech gifts to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day.

1. The Latest Smartphone

If stunning displays, top-of-the-line features and powerful performance are something Mom would enjoy, consider treating her to a device upgrade. Cathy says smartphones continue to shine as increasingly versatile devices for parents, with the ability to connect Mom to new hobbies like photography, fitness and more.

“As a mom, my phone is the hub that manages my daily schedule and stores 50,000 photos and videos of my kids,” says Cathy. “It’s also where I listen to my morning podcast, store meal ideas and mindlessly scroll when I need a break.”

Whether it’s the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Google Pixel 8 Pro, there’s a wide selection of options available from T-Mobile.

2. Versatile Headphones or Wireless Earbuds



Another classic and easily overlooked gift idea (hey, they’re small!) is a new pair of earbuds. With options like Samsung Galaxy Buds FE or JBL Tune 670NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones, she can enjoy high-quality audio with sleek options that go both overhead and come in smaller in-ear options.



“I have a toddler and an infant, so I need to be handsfree and earbuds let me do that,” says Cathy. “Plus, I can still take calls, or listen to a podcast while cooking or doing something else around the house.”

3. A Handy Smartwatch

These handy wrist-wearables are great for every type of mom. Cathy says not only does she use them to receive notifications and manage calls, but they also help her track her steps, monitor her heart rate and stay motivated to reach her fitness goals. Choose from popular picks like the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 or Google Pixel Watch 2 to free mom from having to always be with her phone.

“I’m constantly leaving my phone on random countertops,” says Cathy. “So the smartwatch helps me find it, keeps track of my steps, makes sure I don’t miss any urgent messages and it’s got a ton of safety features built in.”

4. A High-Quality Bluetooth Speaker

Elevate Mom’s audio experience with a high-quality Bluetooth speaker from T-Mobile’s device lineup. Whether she loves listening to music at home or on the go, options like the JBL Flip 6 or Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 (Psst! It’s available right now at T-Mobile for $300 off!) provide excellent sound quality and portability.

“I use mine in the shower. It’s one of the few places where I get an extended break so I needed something that I could hear over the running water,” says Cathy. “And even though it was a Mother’s Day gift, my husband loves it too.”

5. A Sleek Tablet

If mom is an avid reader or wants a little extra screen space to fire up her favorite apps, a tablet’s a go-to gift. Sleek options like the T-Mobile REVVL Tab 5G or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G will provide her with plenty of options to connect with her interests. Check out T-Mobile’s awesome selection of device deals to pick out the perfect tablet for her.

“For the book club mom, travel mom or someone who just wants a bigger screen, a tablet is great,” says Cathy. “I like to download my favorite shows to my tablet for plane rides.”

6. An Immersive Virtual Reality Headset

Step into the expanding world of virtual reality and give mom her own personal portal to new and exciting experiences. With a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3, she can dive into immersive worlds, play thrilling games and enjoy movies like never before.

“It's perfect for the techie mom who loves a new gadget or wants to be immersed in a new experience,” says Cathy. “It’s popular for gaming but you can also do things like watch YouTube or attend a VR concert.”