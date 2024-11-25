To her nearly 1 million followers, Kendall Mariah is known as a mom with big southern charm and big-time family finds for any occasion. The holidays are especially her time to shine with recommendations for parents and families who appreciate her genuine reviews and practical advice.

“I love the holidays because it’s a time to unwind, reconnect and celebrate what feels like home,” says Mariah. “Being with family and friends and sharing meaningful experiences is everything. For gifts, I love tech because it brings ease, fun and a bit of magic to everyday life. I’m thoughtful about what I recommend, only sharing things that feel authentic and special enough to enrich my friends' and followers' lives.”

As a military spouse who is always searching for the latest tech to help her family stay connected, Mariah has a unique blend of mobile device know-how and heartfelt storytelling. She teamed up with T-Mobile to hook her up with some of the gadget gifts she handpicked for family members of all ages, friends, or when just treating yourself. Check out these top tech gift ideas from Mariah that are sure to impress while staying on budget.

For the Parent Who’s Always Putting Family First

Mariah says she plans to deck the halls and someone’s wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra this year. The watch stands out to her because she loves to post about her own fitness journey.

“I love the idea of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra as a gift because it’s perfect for staying on track with fitness goals and for embracing the season in style,” she says. “It’s a seamless blend of tech, fitness and fashion, which means it’ll be useful long after the holidays are over.”

She also loves that T-Mobile customers get it for less — up to $380 off when adding a watch line. (Via 24 monthly bill credits.)

It’s easy to capture the magic of holiday moments with the latest AI-powered technology, and with the deals T-Mobile has on Samsung Galaxy S24 and other eligible devices, it’s an opportunity that Mariah says is too good to miss. T-Mobile customers can get four lines and four free phones for $100 a month, and tap into T-Mobile’s value-packed Go5G Next plan on America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. (Via 24 monthly bill credits; plus tax.)

“The camera and AI features on the Samsung Galaxy S24 are amazing for capturing all the festive moments with ease — it’s like having a mini photo studio in your pocket,” she says. “It’s a gift that’s both practical and thoughtful, which is exactly what I look for during the holidays.”

It’s an especially efficient value if you’re looking to switch an entire family of four with tech upgrades for all!

Mariah says nothing makes the holidays feel more festive than blasting your favorite seasonal tunes. She plans to fill her home with the sounds of the season with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9.

“There’s nothing like music to bring people together over the holidays and this speaker delivers on sound quality and style,” she says. “It’s definitely a top pick for your music-loving family member.”

And with this T-Mobile exclusive customers receive a “JBL Clip 5 on Us” through T-Mobile.

For the Kid Who’s Been Extra Good This Year

When searching for something for the younger members of the family, Mariah says the SyncUP Kids Watch 2 stands out. She loves that it’s a safety-first gift that helps parents keep their little elves (best for ages 5 to 12) connected thanks to the T-Mobile network — while still keeping it fun.

“I would absolutely love the SyncUP Kids Watch 2 for my daughter,” she says. “It’s the perfect balance of fun and safety, giving me peace of mind while letting her enjoy features like games, Bluetooth and even a flashlight. I love that it keeps her connected, but it’s also designed with her age in mind — practical for me and fun for her.”

This holiday season, T-Mobile customers can get it free when they add a watch line. (Via 24 monthly bill credits; plus tax.)

T-Mobile’s deals on tablets are themselves a gift. Tablets are perfect for keeping kids entertained whether at home or traveling, but Mariah says T-Mobile’s latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on Us offer is a real gift for parents, too, because they can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G for free when adding a tablet line. That means customers can get the cellular version at the Wi-Fi price with $201 off. (Via 24 monthly bill credits when you have a Go5G Next voice line and add a Go5G Next tablet line.)

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ would be perfect for my family,” she says. “It’s great for keeping my daughter entertained on trips, and I love that T-Mobile’s deal gives us the 5G version for free with this holiday deal. A practical and fun gift for the whole family.”

Ring in the festivities with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on Us. (Via 24 monthly bill credits; plus tax.)

So, start preheating the oven and cue up Mariah Carrey — with T-Mobile's exclusive deals on tech updates, you can make this holiday season unforgettable!