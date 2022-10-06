BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 6, 2022 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that pre-orders begin today for the latest Google Pixel devices: the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel Watch, Google’s first smartwatch. And the Un-carrier has a bevy of offers for both new and existing customers, including:

Free Pixel 7 or up to $800 off the Pixel 7 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or equivalent Sprint plans.

Pixel 7 for $99 (or $500.99 off the 7 Pro) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on qualifying plans.

Half off the Google Pixel Watch with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a watch line.

Free Google Pixel 7 (or up to $599.99 off the 7 Pro) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+.

The Google Pixel lineup will be available online and in T-Mobile stores beginning Thursday, October 13, with pre-orders starting today.

With its industry-leading 5G network and value-packed plans, T-Mobile is the best place to pick up the latest Google Pixel smartphones. Only T-Mobile customers get the nation’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network plus Price Lock guaranteed. And on Magenta MAX, the plan T-Mobile customers choose the most, they get $225 in added free perks every month with two or more lines. That’s right – customers get Netflix on Us, high-speed data abroad, free in-flight Wi-Fi, Scam Shield Premium and more. All included. For free. On top of all that, T-Mobile customers get $10 off YouTube TV each month for a year and exclusive Google One cloud storage plans: 500GB of storage for just $5 a month or 2TB of storage and unlimited Google Photos for $15 a month – plus a 30-day free trial to start.

The new lineup of Google Pixel phones is powered by Google Tensor G2, making both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 fast and secure. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs in the best of Google, with an immersive 6.7-inch display that adjusts up to 120Hz. It has a smooth glass back, aluminum frame and camera bar. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by 5000mAh battery and comes with a triple rear camera system that includes a 5x telephoto lens and 30x Super Res Zoom for crisp photos from far away. The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel at $37.50/month ($0 down; full retail price: $899.99) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP).

The Google Pixel 7 comes in a matte aluminum finish and features improved photo and video capabilities such as Real Tone and Cinematic Blur. The 6.3-inch display with up to 90Hz is great for fast and smooth gaming and scrolling. It comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass and is available for $25/month ($0 down; full retail price: $599.99) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s EIP.

The first-ever Google Pixel Watch is LTE capable and has a circular design, complete with a new Wear OS feature that allow users to track sleep, heart rate and activity via Fitbit – and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. The smartwatch comes in a Polished silver stainless steel case with a Charcoal active band, a Black stainless-steel case with an Obsidian active band, and in a Champagne gold stainless-steel case with a Hazel active band. It’s available for $16.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $399.99) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s EIP.

For more details on the Google Pixel lineup at T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals.

For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

