Whether you love gaming, streaming, influencing, working on the go, or getting the most bang for your buck—we'll help find the best 5G Samsung phone for you.

If you're feeling the urge to unbox a sleek new phone but aren't quite sure which one's the best fit—you've come to the right place. From camera features, to processing power, to premium design, to 5G capabilities—there's a lot to keep in mind.

Here's a guide to finding the best Samsung Galaxy phone, while unlocking the power of America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

Best Galaxy phone for streaming your go-to content: Z Flip3 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a great device for watching all your favorite movies, shows, videos, and beyond. Unfold the phone to reveal a huge 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2K resolution and HDR10+, not to mention Dolby Atmos surround-sound speakers for a smooth, rich, and stunning entertainment experience. It's like having a mini theatre in your pocket!

Prop it up and multi-task with up to two apps—so you can be watching a movie while texting friends, or shopping online, or checking your email, and more. Powered by T-Mobile's faster 5G speeds, this 5G-capable phone can download movies and shows in a flash and upload photos and videos quicker than ever before. Aside from its streaming capabilities, other notable Galaxy Z Flip3 5G features include:

Dual 12MP rear-facing camera

10MP front-facing camera

1.9-inch informative cover screen

Fast wireless charging & PowerShare

Fingerprint ID

Best Galaxy phone for gaming: S21 5G

While it's not a dedicated gaming phone, it may be the next-best thing. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G boasts a beautiful 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat display with HDR10+ for stunning color and contrast, not to mention a 120Hz refresh rate for seamless play.

It also delivers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM, perfect for playing all your favorite games on the go. Add T-Mobile's 5G coverage and speed to the mix—and you'll play games on the cloud like never before and stream live events with virtually no lag.

The intelligent, long-lasting 4000mAh battery with super-fast charging on the S21 5G makes it optimal for mobile gaming. It also comes standard with 128GB of internal memory—or you can upgrade to 256GB if you need more space. Gaming isn't the only great thing about this phone. Here are some other features you'll appreciate:

64MP + 12MP + 12MP rear-facing cameras

10MP front-facing camera

30 hours of talk time

8K video

Wireless PowerShare

Best Galaxy phone for social media: S21 FE 5G

Pretty casual girl with smartphone in hothouse taking picture of thorny cactuses on shelf and smiling

Think of it as a younger, cooler, my-favorite-things version of the popular S series phones—and more affordable to boot. Perfect for influencers, social media buffs, and just about any teenager, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G—fan edition—actually has the same fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as the more-expensive S21 5G, but with a larger 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display—so you can see and do it all in living color.

The camera setup includes a 32MP selfie camera, 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 8MP telephoto lens with 30x Space Zoom for stunningly realistic and detailed photos and videos. You'll enjoy extras like Dual Recording Mode, which lets you record on the front and rear lenses simultaneously, Portrait Mode, designed to bring your subjects front and center, and Night Mode, which delivers stunningly bright images even in pitch darkness. Other features to keep in mind include:

Intelligent 4500 mAh battery

120hz refresh rate

Android 12

Infinity-O display to reduce harmful blue light

Fast wireless charging with PowerShare

Super-strong Gorilla Glass Victus

Best no-frills Galaxy phone: A32 5G

Perfect for kids or anyone who just needs a basic, budget-friendly option—the Galaxy A32 5G is the best Samsung phone for the money. It has all the core features you'd expect and more, minus the big price tag.

You'll get a stunning 6.5-inch edge-to-edge display, long-lasting battery, plenty of built-in storage with room to expand, multiple cameras, and super-fast 5G speeds—all in a simple, clean, and sleek package. Here's a closer look at all of the features:

6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display

Five-lens camera system

Long-lasting 5000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Octa-core processor

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage up to 1TB (Micro SD card)

Best sky-is-the-limit Galaxy phone: S21 Ultra 5G

The crème de la crème of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is perfect for someone who wants it all and doesn't mind paying for it. With its exquisite design, stunningly gorgeous display, and whopping five cameras, this device delivers on every level.

It begins with the dazzling 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED curved edge-to-edge display—the perfect complement to the stunningly beautiful and sleek shell.

Then there's the five-camera setup with 108MP rear-facing camera, the highest resolution yet on a smartphone, and features like Dual Zoom, Super Steady, enhanced AI, and more—making it possible for everyone to capture moments like a pro.

A very welcome extra for those who like the Galaxy Note series is this phone's S Pen compatibility, which makes it easy to jot down ideas, fine-tune videos, or create your next work of art—all with that natural pen-to-paper feeling.

When it comes to performance, the S21 Ultra 5G boasts Galaxy's first 5nm processor, an ultra-responsive 120Hz display, as well as HyperFast 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity that helps unleash the power of T-Mobile's 5G network. Here's a closer look at some of the features of the S21 Ultra 5G:

6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED curved display

3200 x 1440 pixels

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP rear-facing cameras

40MP front-facing camera

Powerful 5000mAh battery

S Pen compatibility (Sold separately)

Best work-from-anywhere Galaxy phone: S22 Ultra 5G

If you're the type who loves to tackle work on the go—or seems to get your creative inspirations on the fly—the S22 Ultra 5G is the device for you. While it features just about the same stunning display and camera setup as the above S21 Ultra—this phone moves beyond S Pen compatibility and actually has an S Pen on board! Whether you're waiting for your flight, taking a quick lunch, balancing a working vacation, or just sitting in the back of a rideshare, the S22 Ultra 5G is a true multitasking marvel. The advanced, responsive, and feature-packed stylus is literally at your fingertips, allowing you to:

Capture and annotate content.

Flip through presentations.

Take notes.

Convert handwriting to text.

Navigate around your phone with ease.

Edit video.

Mark your calendar.

Control your camera.

Draw/doodle.

Instantly translate language on the web, and more.

Still not sure which 5G device is best? Check out the difference between the S22 and S21 or compare all Samsung Galaxy phones for yourself to find the perfect fit. Also check out the latest T-Mobile deals and 5G plans to get the most out of your device.

Also be sure to explore our new Galaxy phone deals, where new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the device on Magenta MAX or an eligible Sprint plan...plus deals for everyone on all plans. All four S22 Galaxy devices light up T-Mobile’s 5G network, the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And only T-Mobile customers can tap into T-Mobile’s 5G Carrier Aggregation for even faster speeds and greater capacity on the new Samsung Galaxy.

Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based onmedian, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.