Introducing: T‑MOJIS! A Thanksgiving Celebration for Your Phone

To add a little more Magenta to your messaging this holiday, simply download the keyboard now

We’ve already helped you show your Magenta pride in your virtual meetings and happy hours with T-Mobile landmark virtual backgrounds. Now keep the creativity flowing in your family group phone chats this Thanksgiving in true Un-carrier style with … T-MOJIS!

Whether you’re letting everyone know when the food coma hits or wishing your friends and family a safe and healthy holiday, you can do it with a series of stylish stickers, tailor made for the Magenta family. They’re full of T-Mobile energy, and include CEO Mike Sievert, Captain MEGAHertz, DE&I pride and a few Thanksgiving treats to complement any Turkey Day festivities.

It’s super easy to download the keyboard to your device and start using them today. iPhone or Android user? It doesn’t matter! You just need to start by opening the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device.

APP INSTALL INSTRUCTIONS:

Go to the app store on your mobile phone (Apple App Store or Google Play Store). Search “TMOJIS” and download the app. Select “Tutorial” to review app features, and then you'll be ready to use the app!

Watch here to see the tutorial in action!

Watch this simple tutorial, and check out some of the fun images and start using T-MOJIS today!

KEYBOARD EXTENSION iOS ONLY

In order to access T-MOJIS directly within your keyboard, go to: Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > TMOJIS

Then, simply access your keyboard in iMessage, and it will appear as an icon on the right-hand side. Tap on that icon, and then simply select which sticker to message!

APP FEATURES:

Sticker Share: To send stickers from within the app, simply select “send stickers” from the app homepage, and select the sticker you want to send, then the app you’d like to share it to.

Photobomb: To decorate existing photos with T-MOJIS, or take existing ones and decorate on the spot, you can either select Photobomb from the home screen, or the camera icon on the upper left-hand corner after selecting “send stickers.”

If you’re going to also be gathering via video call this Thanksgiving, download the latest T-Mobile landmark virtual backgrounds for your Zoom, Teams or Web-ex get-together here: Get Your Very Own T‑Mobile Landmark Virtual Background! (Now with 5G!)

Happy Thanksgiving!