What’s the news: T-Mobile is furthering its longstanding support of the country’s largest and most influential Hispanic advocacy organizations — the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza) — by sponsoring new and existing programs that will bring Hispanic communities greater access to digital literacy resources.

Why it matters: By supporting LULAC’s Conexiones program and UnidosUS’s Latinx in Business initiative, T-Mobile is helping address inequities experienced by Latino students and business owners and bringing digital literacy programs directly to growing Hispanic communities across the U.S.

Who it’s for: Hispanic students, workers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders hoping to excel in the ever-changing technology landscape and job market.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 5, 2021 —Today T-Mobile announced donations to two of the country’s leading Hispanic advocacy organizations, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza) to fund two programs focused on providing digital literacy resources to Hispanic communities across America. LULAC’s Conexiones and UnidosUS’s Latinx in Business will offer workshops and educational resources on how to engage and thrive in the digital economy to students and entrepreneurs in Hispanic communities across America.

Hispanic American youth may account for half of all public-school students by 2050 — and yet they are vastly underrepresented in higher education STEM programs. LULAC’s Conexiones program offers an introduction to STEM that develops the digital skills necessary for careers in today’s ever-changing technology landscape and job market, administered via after-school programs for students aged 14-18. T-Mobile's funding of the next two years of this program will help accelerate Hispanic representation in technology both academically and professionally.

In the professional world, Latino business owners and workers are more likely than other demographics to encounter barriers to digital reskilling and miss out on growth opportunities. UnidosUS’ Latinx in Business program was launched during the pandemic to help business owners address this issue. Over the next three years, T-Mobile is sponsoring the initiative’s Digital Literacy and Job Readiness Toolkit, which is designed to help current and aspiring entrepreneurs apply digital solutions to run their businesses more effectively.

“T-Mobile believes that investing in the Hispanic community’s technological access and education ensures our country as a whole will succeed in today’s modern workforce,” said Clint Odom, T-Mobile Vice President of Strategic Alliances & External Affairs. “We’re proud to work with LULAC and UnidosUS as they drive critical programs to close the digital divide.”

Launching this month, the Conexiones program will run through the 2021 and 2022 academic years at select schools in Richmond, Virginia; Houston and El Paso, Texas; New York City, New York; and Bartow, Florida. Key pillars of the program include an introduction to digital privacy and security, using the internet to conduct research and to identify misinformation, combating cyberbullying, building a healthy self-image and digital reputation and cultivating positive relationships online.

“Programs like Conexiones empower students to succeed in their studies and beyond to prepare themselves for their future,” said Sindy Benavides, Chief Executive Officer of LULAC. “We thank T-Mobile for its support of this initiative which helps bridge the gap between Latinos and knowledge of digital skills and the importance of digital citizenship by allowing students to participate in interactive workshops and build workforce development."

Participants in the Latinx in Business program will learn how to use affordable technological solutions including 5G connectivity, digital payments and budgeting apps to streamline their business operations. The program also offers overviews on how to use email, social media and texting to provide customer service, as well as timely information on current COVID-specific federal aid programs for small businesses and COVID safety protocols.

“We are grateful for T-Mobile’s generous support,” said Janet Murguía, President and CEO of UnidosUS. “This partnership will provide much-needed resources for us to expand our Latinx in Business program, allowing us to bring our community greater access to digital literacy education and further promote the long-term achievement of Latino entrepreneurs.”

T-Mobile’s expanded partnerships with LULAC and UnidosUS are the latest steps in the company’s Equity In Action plan, which is advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of its business and in the communities it serves. To learn more about the Un-carrier’s community-development efforts, check out T-Mobile’s diversity, equity and inclusion website.