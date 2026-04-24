T‑Mobile Supports Connectivity During Active Wildfires in Georgia and Florida 

As wildfire activity continues across parts of Georgia and Florida, T-Mobile teams are actively monitoring conditions and working to keep customers and communities connected across the region.

While conditions can change quickly, the network continues to operate with minimal disruption. When issues arise, T-Mobile teams move quickly, when it is safe to do so, to assess, repair and restore impacted sites.

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile’s network intelligence and engineering teams continuously optimize performance, using automation and AI-driven tools to make real-time adjustments. The network is also designed with overlapping coverage, helping maintain connectivity even in dynamic conditions.

Teams are also coordinating closely with local and state emergency management agencies and remain ready to deploy additional resources as needed.

As conditions evolve, T-Mobile remains focused on supporting first responders and keeping customers connected—before, during and after emergencies.

Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response and follow T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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