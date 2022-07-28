BELLEVUE, Wash. & WASHINGTON, DC, — July 28, 2022 — Today, T-Mobile for Business (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) announced they are working together to support the growth of U.S. minority-owned businesses. Starting with an educational workshop today, T-Mobile and MBDA will join forces on initiatives that empower minority-owned businesses through webinars, workshops, and events.

Minority-owned businesses in the U.S. face an uphill battle. According to a recent report by MBDA, while the number of minority-owned businesses grew 35 percent over the last decade, their average gross receipts (i.e., the amount of money they bring in from all revenue sources) dropped by 16 percent due to systemic barriers that make accessing capital and contracting opportunities more difficult for minority-owned businesses compared to non-minority owned businesses. MBDA is committed to leveling the playing field for MBEs by boosting access to capital and other resources critical to business success. And T-Mobile is ready to help with a wealth of experience from initiatives like Magenta Edge — a program a part of the Un-carrier’s Equity In Action Plan that provides educational resources to minority small business owners.

“Despite America’s 9.7 million minority-owned businesses making up one-third of total U.S. business and generating $1.7 trillion in revenue for the nation’s economy, they continue to face systemic barriers,” said Miguel Estién, MBDA Acting National Director. “Now as a permanent agency, we have more resources than ever to dedicate to breaking down those barriers. When minority business owners and entrepreneurs are given equitable access and opportunity, they succeed at the highest levels. Our partnership with T-Mobile for Business strengthens our collective mission to break down barriers and help every minority-owned business succeed.”

To kick off the collaboration, T-Mobile, with MBDA’s participation, is launching an educational workshop today to help minority-owned businesses prepare for Buy Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) Day on September 24. MBDA launched Buy MBE Day in 2020 to encourage consumers and businesses across the U.S. to buy from local, minority-owned businesses. With Buy MBE Day fast approaching, T-Mobile and MBDA want to ensure minority-owned businesses have all the resources they need to maximize the day. This workshop will provide information on retail strategies for staffing, inventory, and advertising with an in-depth toolkit of social, web, and in-store tactics.

“We’re inspired by the amazing work our public sector customers, like the U.S. Department of Commerce, do every day — but it’s not every day that our values align so perfectly,” said David Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile for Government. “At T-Mobile, we believe it’s essential to build a more inclusive environment for every business to thrive. Working with a like-minded organization like MBDA to help minority-owned businesses grow brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

Supporting the 9 million plus minority-owned businesses in the U.S. isn’t just a priority for MBDA and T-Mobile — it's a federal priority. Thanks to the Minority Business Development Act of 2021, the MBDA is now a permanent federal agency with presidentially appointed leadership, a permanent grants program, and a forthcoming advisory council.

To stay informed, or sign up for the Buy MBE Workshops, available on select dates between July 28 and August 25, visit T-Mobile for Business Events.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news. For more data about the growth, development, and current state of minority business enterprises in the United States, visit www.mbda.gov, or follow @USMBDA.

