It’s been 20 years since Deutsche Telekom purchased VoiceStream Wireless and rebranded it T-Mobile USA, Inc.

At the time, an industry analyst noted, “Even if nobody in the U.S. might know what T-Mobile means yet, if they spend enough money promoting it, they will.”

Ha! Marketing money may have contributed to T-Mobile’s steady rise throughout the past couple decades, but it’s been much more than that.

T-Mobile has long dedicated its energy toward putting customers first. And in 2013, we debuted our #Uncarrier mission to change wireless for good by listening to customers and fixing their pain points. Since then, we’ve been connecting more people in more places than ever while working to ensure we don’t leave anyone behind.

Never was this more evident than last week in Starbase, Texas, where T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk announced Coverage Above and Beyond, an incredible vision to combine SpaceX’s constellation of satellites with T‑Mobile’s industry‑leading wireless network. This powerful pairing will soon provide customers nearly complete phone connectivity across most of the U.S.

T-Mobile is definitely flying high today as a brand, but we didn’t magically arrive here. VoiceStream Wireless PCS was established in 1994 as a subsidiary of Western Wireless Corporation. In 1999, VoiceStream ventured out under the umbrella of parent company Western Wireless. Then in 2001, Deutsche Telekom purchased VoiceStream before launching the T-Mobile brand on Sept. 4, 2002.

During college, I was selling wireless service at a Circuit City in Colorado when a VoiceStream representative recruited me to the company. I’ve been along for the brand journey from VoiceStream to T-Mobile to a supercharged T-Mobile following the merger with Sprint in 2020. There have been challenges along the way, but I’ve learned about the power of taking risks and saying yes to opportunities. Brands — and people — grow the most by stepping out of their comfort zones and taking on bigger challenges on behalf of their customers.

When the VoiceStream brand transitioned to T-Mobile, its “Get more” promise was clear: more minutes, more features and more service than any other provider. The magenta “T” became famous for value in our industry and for trust with our customers, who would get more than anywhere else for what they paid. It’s this storied history and strong reputation for value that set up T-Mobile for the future.

The brand evolution of VoiceStream to T-Mobile eventually led to the Un-carrier revolution, which has delivered time and again with life-changing moves like Coverage Above and Beyond. True to our roots, we continue to give customers MORE! Our best plan, Magenta MAX, now include perks like Netflix on Us, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ and ViX+ for one year, plus in-flight texting and streaming designed for the modern traveler. We’re even going beyond wireless with T-Mobile Home Internet to fix the broken broadband industry.

I vividly remember conversations we had leading up to the first Un-carrier moves. The need for “pain-free wireless” inspired us. We knew wireless connectivity was important to people, but they hated the experience. Becoming the antithesis of what incumbents in this industry stood for and building a customer-first brand led to the birth of our identity as the Un-carrier.

And by understanding and appreciating our history, we’re equipping ourselves — through that now iconic magenta “T” — to serve as an even bigger and better force for good.