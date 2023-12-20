T-Mobile Takes Over Times Square … and Your Coffee Table! (Video)

T-Mobile is celebrating the holidays in its stores, online and in Augmented Reality (AR)! The Un-carrier teamed up with immersive creative technology experts Rock Paper Reality to create AR experiences that are among the first of their kind.

In a mobile tabletop experience, players are able to join CEO Mike Sievert and T-Mobile’s senior leadership team as they spread holiday cheer, with a chance to win some of the year’s hottest technology gifts — including phones from Apple, Google and Samsung; as well as AirPods, Bluetooth speakers or Oculus headsets. It’s a winter wonderland populated with SLT members and holiday-themed buildings. Users move their phones around the scene to navigate, as they peer into the scene to find hidden objects that unlock a sweepstakes entry.

Integrated with T-Mobile's existing LED billboards above its Signature Store in Times Square is another AR experience. (For example: Scanning a QR code will prompt a festive tree to scatter ornaments around Times Square.) Users are then prompted to scan their surroundings for clues on how to collect the ornaments, and friendly T-Mobile leaders in the form of avatars appearing on augmented reality billboards provide clues to win big. Employees at the Un-carrier’s Bellevue and Overland Park headquarters have a similar opportunity to play!

Players can enter via mobile phone or in-person in New York's Times Square. To play on a mobile device, click here:

https://bit.ly/T-MobileHolidaySweeps

With all this holiday excitement, there is still time to grab the latest devices from T-Mobile — home of the nation’s most awarded 5G network.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 12/11/23 at 12:00:01 am PT & ends 12/22/23 at 11:59:59 pm PT. 10 Daily Entry Periods. Open to 50 United States, D.C., and P.R., 18+ & age of majority. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: T-Mobile USA, Inc. See Official Rules for full details: tmobileholidaysweepstakes.com/Rules