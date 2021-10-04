T‑Mobile Offers Exclusive Google One Plan for Customers

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 4, 2021 — As part of its ongoing collaboration with Google, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced an exclusive Google One cloud storage plan that will be available to T-Mobile and Sprint customers. Starting October 12, customers can sign up for 500GB of storage for just $5 a month — a new option for those who need more storage than many standard cloud storage plans offer, and with a 30 day or more free trial for a limited time. T-Mobile customers can also get 2TB of storage for $10 a month.

With Google One cloud storage for T-Mobile, customers can:

Enjoy peace of mind that their photos, videos, contacts and more on their mobile devices are safely backed up to the cloud. If they break or lose their phone, it’s easy to transfer important phone data from their old device to a new one

Get extra cloud storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos, so they don’t have to worry about running out of space for their important files

Securely store and access files online from any device, for easy access on the go

Share their storage space and plan benefits with up to five additional people — regardless of whether they are on the same T-Mobile account

Customers with Google One for T-Mobile also get perks across Google products, like up to 10% credit back on the Google Store and extended trials for Google services like YouTube Premium, Stadia and more.

Google One for T-Mobile is available for customers with Android and iOS devices on consumer postpaid plans. T-Mobile customers can sign up for Google One 500GB or 2TB storage plans through their T-Mobile account online, in the T-Mobile app, at their local T-Mobile store or by dialing 611 from their mobile device to reach T-Mobile’s customer care Team of Experts. Sprint customers who have not yet migrated to T-Mobile can sign up for Google One 500GB via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android or by calling Sprint Care for iOS, or for Google One 2TB directly through Google. For more information on Google One storage plans for T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/brand/why-t-mobile.







Qualifying service required. After free trial, plan automatically renews for $5/mo. on your T-Mobile bill; cancel anytime. Plus taxes and fees for accounts currently paying for a wireless line with additional taxes & fees. Google account required and Google Terms of Service and Privacy Policy apply. Tuesdays offer for Sprint customers available through 12/31/21, see app for details.

