What: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce the company’s latest Un-carrier move via video.

When: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7AM PT (10:00AM ET)

Who: T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert

Where: https://t-mobile.com/uncarrier

News materials and video will also be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https://www.t-mobile.com/news

# # #

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/.