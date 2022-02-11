BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 11, 2022 — Y’all … T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is coming back full force to the Big Game for the ninth consecutive year! And this time, the Un-carrier tapped American icon and country music legend Dolly Parton and award-winning singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus to fight the good 5G fight and #DoItForThePhones. The Un-carrier believes that no 5G phone should be trapped on a limited 5G network … and Dolly and Miley agree.

"So many consumers aren't experiencing their 5G phone’s full potential because they’re trapped on limited 5G networks. It's like getting a flashy sports car and only being able to drive it in a cul-de-sac,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “I can’t think of a better duo to help us spread awareness of this pressing issue than godmother-goddaughter icons Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. Because not only are they amazingly talented, they tell it like it is.”

“I’m grateful to help T-Mobile bring awareness to this modern misfortune,” said Dolly Parton. “Trust me, I know it’s hard to shine like a diamond on a rhinestone network, and we just want these 5G phones to shine on the nation’s largest, fastest 5G network.”

"When Aunt Dolly asked me to team up with her and T-Mobile, I was excited to use my voice to enhance this message," said Miley Cyrus. "I'm also thrilled to call T-Mobile a friend and partner of The Happy Hippie Foundation, as they join our mission to fight injustice particularly facing the homeless youth here in Los Angeles, home to the Super Bowl this year."

This marks the first time a godmother and goddaughter duo appear in a Big Game commercial together. With this, T-Mobile will donate $250,000 to Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which funds programs that support homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Not to mention, customers who switch to T-Mobile from Verizon or AT&T can bring in their eligible phone, and the Un-carrier will reimburse up to $800 per line on remaining device payment balance with a virtual Mastercard, plus ZERO device switching costs. So you can keep your new 5G phone, keep your number AND unleash 5G on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network. Head here for more details.

T-Mobile has the largest and fastest 5G network in the country. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G network covers 310 million people nationwide, with 210 million people covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G. T-Mobile is upgrading its network all across America, but for those watching the Big Game in person, 95% of people in Greater Los Angeles are now covered with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network. With hundreds of upgraded and newly installed 5G macro sites and small cells, 5G upgrades at LAX, a new state-of-the-art 5G system at SoFi Stadium, as well as enhancements at numerous other venues, T-Mobile customers will get blazing fast 5G speed.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network upgrades in Los Angeles, head here. For more on T-Mobile’s 5G network nationwide, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

