Football's biggest event is almost here, and it’s game on for the T-Mobile 5G network in Los Angeles and across the country. For the past 18 months T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) engineers have been hard at work across LA adding more permanent 5G coverage and capacity to ensure fans have a great experience at this year’s big game and beyond. With a more than $100 million investment in 5G infrastructure across the city, more than 95% of people in Greater Los Angeles are now covered with T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network. With hundreds of upgraded and newly installed 5G macro sites and small cells, 5G upgrades at LAX, a new state-of-the-art 5G system at SoFi Stadium, as well as enhancements at numerous other venues, T-Mobile customers will get blazing fast 5G speed while travelling around the area, tailgating and sharing their favorite game moments.

“The investment we’ve made in LA over the past 18 months is massive!” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “This is a powerhouse 5G network with incredible capacity using the most advanced technologies in wireless. And best of all, it’s just going to get even better as we keep building out the #1 fastest 5G network in LA and nationwide.”

At SoFi Stadium, T-Mobile deployed a brand new state-of-the-art 5G system with upgraded 100 Gigabit backhaul and the deployment of Ultra Capacity 5G service using mid-band and millimeter wave spectrum. The equipment installed gives SoFi the capability equal to nearly 100 traditional macro cell sites! And the speeds are FAST. During the NFC Championship game on January 30, T-Mobile customers could experience peak download speeds of 1.5 Gbps.

Across the city, indoor systems have been upgraded at more than a dozen venues, including Los Angeles Convention Center, Crypto.com Arena and LA’s most popular and largest hotels. At LAX, one of the busiest airports in the country, T-Mobile now provides 5G service at Tom Bradley International Terminal and Mid-Field Satellite Concourse, welcoming millions of domestic and international visitors annually to Los Angeles.

In addition, hundreds of macro sites have been upgraded and nearly 200 small cells across the city have been installed or upgraded with Ultra Capacity 5G increasing the density and capacity of the network and providing peak speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Los Angeles’ Leading 5G Network

T-Mobile ranks #1 in Los Angeles for the fastest and most reliable 5G network. Nationwide, T-Mobile leads too, with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network in the country. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G network covers 310 million people nationwide, with 210 million people covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, including more than 95% of people in Greater Los Angeles.

