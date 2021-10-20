No Tricks. Way More Treats. T‑Mobile and Reese’s Open ‘Apartment 5G’ Trick‑or‑Treat Locations this Halloween

T-Mobile’s 5G covers so many people – 308 million people nationwide with Extended Range and 186 million people with Ultra Capacity – that even Halloween is getting a 5G upgrade

A NYC brownstone and three T-Mobile stores will transform into Apartment 5G, delivering 10 times the Reese’s AND the limited-edition Reese’s Take 5G bar

BELLEVUE, Wash. & HERSHEY, Pa. — Oct 20, 2021 — They did the monster mash(up)! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the Reese’s brand announced they’re coming together like chocolate and peanut butter to give Halloween a 5G upgrade. On October 31, the two powerhouse brands will transform a NYC brownstone and select T-Mobile stores into Apartment 5G: the ultimate trick-or-treating destinations. Apartment 5G is the ONLY door giving out 10 times the GOOD stuff this year (Reese’s, obvi!), because sweet, sweet 5G technology can deliver speeds more than 10 times faster than LTE! And, check those pumpkin pails and pillowcases, because in that stockpile of America’s #1 Halloween candy, you might also find the official candy of 5G — the special edition Reese’s Take 5G bar, created exclusively by Reese’s and T-Mobile and available only at Apartment 5G locations while supplies last!

As this delicious duo takes trick-or-treating to the next level, T-Mobile continues to do the same with its 5G network, announcing today that Extended Range 5G now covers 308 million people. And a whopping 186 million of those people are now covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, putting the Un-carrier so much closer to its goal of delivering game changing 5G speeds with Ultra Capacity to 200 million people (aka nationwide) by the end of the year.

“T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G footprint at an unparalleled pace, so we partnered with the candy icons at Reese’s this Halloween to help spread the word and give everyone more of what they love — more Reese’s, at ultra-fast 5G speed!” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “Our multi-layered approach for fast and far-reaching coverage made us America’s 5G leader, so it made perfect sense to partner with THE famously layered candy brand to create the official candy of 5G, the Reese's Take 5G bar … AND the best trick-or-treating experience. Zero tricks, way more Reese’s … now that’s Halloween on 5G!”

Apartment 5G will pop up at 478 13th St. Brooklyn, NY and in three T-Mobile stores around the country — Southlake, Texas, and the Signature Stores in Miami and Santa Monica. Smash that 5G button on the door and get ready for an absolute HAUL of Reese’s, including the exclusive Take 5G bar! Each location is clean and family-friendly, so costume up and get your candy on.

“We bring the treats, they bring the speed. That’s what is going to make this collab between Reese’s and T-Mobile the ultimate trick-or-treat experience,” said Reese’s Senior Brand Manager, Allen Dark. “What could fans want more than Reese’s peanut butter cups for Halloween … getting that perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate even faster!”

And, ten lucky visitors will win a free 5G smartphone, a year of T-Mobile 5G service and a year of free Reese’s product!* Not in one of the Apartment 5G locations? You won’t get ghosted. Because T-Mobile believes EVERYONE deserves access to 5G, EVERYONE gets a chance to win. Just check out @TMobile on Twitter between starting October 26 for details on how to enter.

For more information on T-Mobile’s leading 5G network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage/.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.





































*A year’s worth of Reese’s peanut butter cups is equivalent to about 432 standard bars.

Sweepstakes : N​O PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty US, PR, USVI and DC. 16+. 10/26/21 5:00 AM ET – 11/2/21 4:59 AM ET. On how to enter and full rules go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/Promotion/Rules​. Void where prohibited. T-Mobile is America's largest 5G network & fastest average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 – September 11, 2021​ © 2021 Opensignal Limited. 5G capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.



For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.



To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com.



Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com