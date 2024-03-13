Lucky to Be a T-Mobile Customer!

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, luck is in the air, and T-Mobile customers have plenty of reasons to feel fortunate. With a range of innovative offerings and unbeatable perks, being a T-Mobile customer means having a host of awesome benefits at your fingertips.

From exclusive event access to seamless travel connectivity, here are five reasons why T-Mobile customers can count themselves lucky.

1. Magenta Status: Unlocking Exclusive Experiences

Imagine getting tickets to see your favorite performer, only to find yourself met with an exhaustingly long line. Well, the good news is that the wait is quite literally over, as T-Mobile customers now have Magenta Status, granting exclusive perks like early access, VIP treatment and special discounts at select events. From concerts to football games, and even local festivals, T-Mobile customers can skip the lines and enjoy a truly memorable experience that treats them like the VIPs they are.

2. Staying Connected on the Go

Traveling can be stressful, especially when you’re disconnected from the digital world. T-Mobile customers, however, can stay connected even at 30,000 feet. With in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights for most major airlines, T-Mobile customers with qualifying plans can browse the internet, stream their favorite shows and stay in touch with friends and family while soaring above the clouds. No more worrying about missing important emails or being out of touch during your travels.

3. T Life: Surprises and Delights Every Week

T Life, the new home of T-Mobile Tuesdays, is the T-Mobile perks app bringing excitement and surprises to your phone every week! Every Tuesday, T-Mobile customers can look forward to exclusive offers, discounts and even freebies from popular brands. It’s like having a little extra luck delivered straight to your device. From $5 movie tickets on select movies, to discounted meals at your favorite restaurant, T-Mobile customers can enjoy a weekly dose of goodies. Next time Tuesday rolls around, don’t forget to check out your app — it's a great way to make your Tuesdays a little brighter and add some extra fun to your week.

4. International Roaming: Staying Connected Abroad

Traveling internationally can be a daunting experience, especially when it comes to staying connected. However, T-Mobile customers can enjoy seamless connectivity in over 215+ countries and destinations. With unlimited data and texting, and affordable calling rates, T-Mobile customers can explore the world without worrying about excessive roaming charges. Whether you’re checking maps, sharing your travel adventures on social media or staying in touch with loved ones back home, T-Mobile ensures that you can stay connected wherever you go — it’s like having a reliable travel buddy that keeps you connected no matter where your adventures take you.

5. Streaming Benefits: The Ultimate Entertainment Bundle

T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next get the best entertainment bundle in wireless, complete with Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us and, as of January 24, Hulu on Us. Plus, qualifying T-Mobile customers can also enjoy free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV every year. With this unbeatable combination, you’ll have access to a world of endless entertainment right at your fingertips. Whether you’re a sports fan, a movie buff or a TV series addict, T-Mobile has streaming benefits everyone can boast about.