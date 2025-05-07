T‑Mobile Sets New Uplink Speed Record with 5G Advanced

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 7, 2025

What’s the news: T-Mobile just set a new uplink speed record of 550 Mbps in sub-6 GHz spectrum using cutting-edge 5G Advanced tech — the first in the world to do so with Release 17 UL Tx Switching.

T-Mobile just set a new uplink speed record of 550 Mbps in sub-6 GHz spectrum using cutting-edge 5G Advanced tech — the first in the world to do so with Release 17 UL Tx Switching.

The industry has always focused on download speeds. But the future is interactive, real time and cloud connected. That means the uplink matters more than ever, and T-Mobile is leading the charge. Who it’s for: Power users, creators, gamers and anyone who needs their phone to upload as fast as it downloads.

While other carriers are still talking about download speed, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a record-breaking 550 Mbps uplink speed in sub-6 GHz spectrum, which it achieved using 3GPP Release 17 UL Tx Switching in a live demo with Nokia and MediaTek. The Un-carrier just made history with the world’s first live demo of R17 UL Tx Switching — not in a lab but a real commercial site in Seattle, proving once again that innovation lives at T-Mobile.

“Everyone obsesses over download speed, but at T-Mobile we see what’s coming, and uplink is the next big thing,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “Whether you’re uploading 4K video, gaming in real time or powering a VR headset, this record shows that T-Mobile is already building the network for that future and focused on bringing the best customer experience.”

T-Mobile achieved this record-breaking 5G Advanced uplink speed by implementing the 3GPP Release 17 UL Tx Switching feature. This feature provides smart multiplexing to maximize user throughput on the available device Tx chains by optimizing use of UL Carrier Aggregation and UL MIMO for TDD and FDD spectrum.

“It’s significantly more challenging for carriers to enhance data speeds in the uplink — from a mobile device back to the network — compared to boosting downlink speeds. This is precisely what makes this achievement so impressive. As demand continues to rise for AI, XR and video uploads, exceptional uplink performance will become essential,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “Our partnership with T-Mobile keeps growing stronger, fueling innovation, shaping the network of the future and delivering extraordinary experiences to T-Mobile’s customers.”

Uplink Speed in Action

T-Mobile used 100MHz of TDD spectrum (n41) and 35MHz of FDD spectrum (n25) in its live network demonstration to achieve the record-breaking 550 Mbps total speed. The test was conducted using a MediaTek smartphone flagship test device with an integrated M90 modem.

“This groundbreaking 550 Mbps uplink speed achievement, using 5G Advanced features, is a thrilling example of the innovation that can take place when we work together,” said HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek. “This milestone, a result of collaboration with T-Mobile, marks a significant leap forward for immersive VR and AR experiences, enabling creators and consumers to seamlessly interact, stream and share content with unparalleled real-time responsiveness.”

The Leader in 5G

T-Mobile has consistently led the charge in uplink innovation, setting a record of 275 Mbps in 2022, breaking it with 345 Mbps in early 2024 using Release 16 UL Tx Switching, and this year, surpassing 500 Mbps with Release 17. This is just the beginning — as 5G Advanced evolves, so will the Un-carrier’s lead.

This demo highlights T-Mobile’s ongoing commitment to bringing customers the best in 5G Advanced, now available nationwide. With this record-breaking uplink speed, T-Mobile isn't just ahead of the pack in 5G; it's shaping what's next, always focused on giving customers the experience they deserve.

For more information on T-Mobile's network, visit T-Mobile.com/Coverage.

Speeds differ by location; typical on-device download speeds on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network are 89–418 Mbps with peaks over 1Gbps; typical upload speeds are 6–31 Mbps. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

