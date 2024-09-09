T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Launch Joint Telco Network API Challenge

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 9, 2024 — Deutsche Telekom AG, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and hubraum, Deutsche Telekom’s tech incubator, are joining forces, hosting their first ever global API competition. Developers and innovators from around the world are invited to create exciting new business opportunities and solutions for customers leveraging APIs.

This year’s competition will bring innovation to five key areas APIs could have an immediate impact in telecoms:

Automotive: For use cases like connected cars or autonomous vehicles.

Broadcasting: APIs for broadcasting could improve streaming efficiencies for production teams.

Government: Public institutions rely on secure and compliant data sharing to automate processes to deliver more efficient, transparent, and responsive services to citizens.

Healthcare: To create more connected, secure, and responsive healthcare ecosystems that better meet the needs of patients, providers, and other stakeholders.

Industrial: Manufacturing companies require reliable and consistent connectivity to transform their production processes. Energy providers operating increasingly smart grids need to leverage real-time data, automate processes, and integrate advanced technologies.

Submissions are officially open now through Oct. 18, 2024. Split into multiple phases, here’s what participants can expect:

Phase 1: North America applicants will be reviewed by T-Mobile US and applicants in the EU will be reviewed by Deutsche Telekom.

Phase 2: Up to 50 selected applicants from both U.S. and EU will be invited to pitch their innovation ideas to judges in an online session. The 20 best teams (10 from US and 10 from EU) selected at this stage shall be awarded “Best Use Case” inclusion in a report published by T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom following the competition.

Phase 3: 10 teams (5 from US and 5 from EU) shall be selected to move forward and invited to demonstrate their final solutions on-site at T-Mobile’s 5G Hub in Bellevue, Wash. or with Deutsche Telekom's hubraum lab in Krakow.

U.S. Prizes:

5G Developer Bundle Kit

Business Consultation Opportunity

Other prizes and rewards

For more information, including how to apply, visit: devedge.t-mobile.com/api-challenge

