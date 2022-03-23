BELLEVUE, Wash. and LOS ANGELES — March 23, 2022 — When it comes to innovation, Disney Studios StudioLAB just might be one of the most magical places on earth. Now, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is joining StudioLAB on its quest to help develop advanced storytelling capabilities with a new five-year innovation partnership unveiled today at the Un-carrier's 5G Forward event. As America’s 5G powerhouse, T-Mobile will collaborate with StudioLAB on new ways to improve content production and test new forms of immersive experiences for consumers using its largest and fastest nationwide 5G network.

“Disney has been at the heart of storytelling for generations, making magic that inspires us to dream big and see the world in new ways, and that’s why the T-Mobile team is excited they chose to work with us on 5G innovation,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Together, we will use our leading 5G network to spark new innovations aimed at transforming how entertainment can be produced and experienced.”

T-Mobile and StudioLAB plan to explore emerging technologies such as virtual presence, Mixed Reality and immersive experiences for consumers. In addition, the teams plan to use Ultra Capacity 5G to test new, more efficient ways to capture, produce and distribute content, both from inside a studio as well as from remote locations. For example, teams might explore the use of wireless technology that enables executives located anywhere in the world to scout a remote movie location. Other innovations might improve how video content is transferred in real time from remote locations to the cloud using T-Mobile’s 5G network.

“We’re just getting started and the possibilities are endless for how 5G can infuse new magic into the entertainment business,” said Jamie Voris, Chief Technology Officer at Walt Disney Studios. “Partnering with T-Mobile opens up incredible opportunities to use 5G to radically change many aspects of the industry from content production to the creation of new consumer experiences.”

Located on the Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California, StudioLAB is home to an advanced development team that is focused on innovation in creative technologies. In addition to T-Mobile, StudioLAB Innovation Partners include Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, LG Display and Salesforce.

T-Mobile 5G, a Platform for Innovation

Entertainment is one of many industries being transformed today by T-Mobile 5G. And fueling innovation that keeps businesses and consumers better connected is why T-Mobile is building the largest, fastest and most advanced nationwide 5G network in the country. Today, T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G network covers more than 310 million people across more than 1.8 million square miles, with more than 210 million people nationwide covered by Ultra Capacity 5G.

With its leading 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile fuels innovation and helps build the 5G ecosystem with a number of initiatives. Its newly unveiled Tech Experience 5G Hub is a 24,000 square foot workspace where entrepreneurs and partners can tap into 5G working alongside T-Mobile engineers. In addition, the T-Mobile Accelerator is the lead 5G launch partner in North America for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, working with developers and startups to build head worn AR applications for education, gaming, sports and entertainment. The Un-carrier also operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and it is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

