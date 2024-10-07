Everything You Need in Your Go Bag

We hope it never happens. But when torrential rain and high winds beat on your windows or wildfire flames glow on the horizon, your only thought is to get your family to safety. That’s why being prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice is critical. It’s something the Un-carrier knows well.
T-Mobile’s network and engineering teams work around the clock to be ready to help customers, first responders, and communities during hurricane and fire season because we know how important it is to stay connected to the latest news alerts and loved ones. That’s why it’s just as important to take a few minutes now to put together a “Go Bag”. It will save precious time when disaster strikes.
A “Go Bag” is a disaster kit that ensures that you and your family have everything you may need in an emergency. The American Red Cross has curated a list of essential items to pack. Each “Go Bag” should include an emergency radio, water container, a personal hygiene kit, and first aid kit. Don’t forget to also pack any medications your family needs. Some of the other items to include are:
- Flashlight and Batteries
- Multi-Tools
- Emergency Food bars
- Dust protection facemasks
- Duct tape
- Rain ponchos
- Ball point pens
- Exam gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Portable power banks to charge devices
- Device charging cables
More Information
There are many options for customers and the community to stay up to date on response and recovery efforts:
- Check out the T-Mobile Newsroom.
- Follow us on Twitter at @TMobile.
- Follow T-Mobile President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson on Twitter and LinkedIn.
- Call 611 from your T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile handset.
- Get the latest storm forecasts online from NOAA’s National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.
- Check out the American Red Cross Emergency Store
- Read more about how T-Mobile prepares for and responds to disaster events at the T-Mobile website.
*Originally posted on August 16, 2023*