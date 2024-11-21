BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 21, 2024 — Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) have teamed up for the fifth annual T Challenge. Once again, the companies are inviting innovators and disruptors from across the globe to compete for the best uses of AI to enhance telecommunications and the way it integrates with people’s everyday lives.

For the fifth anniversary of T Challenge, this year’s competition will challenge participants to innovate in six key areas where AI can make a significant impact in telecoms:

Network Technology

Fiber Rollout

Sustainable Power Consumption

Sales & Service

Use Cases for Network APIs

Security

Submissions are officially open now through Jan. 31, 2025. After the application review period, up to 12 teams will showcase their innovations to a panel of judges from Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile at Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters in Bonn, Germany. Winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to continue developing their technology alongside Deutsche Telekom in Europe and T-Mobile in the U.S.

Awards include:

First Place: €150,000 (or equivalent)

Second Place: €75,000 (or equivalent)

Third Place: €50,000 (or equivalent)

Special Award: Up to € 25,000 (or equivalent)

For more about T Challenge including how to apply, visit: https://t-challenge.com

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com