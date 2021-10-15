Life in the Fast Lane: Introducing T‑Mobile’s First Live Speed Test Billboard

Unless you are a professional race car driver you may not know what it means to go blazing fast. But everyday drivers in Norfolk, Va., are getting an idea—all while going the speed limit, of course.



Check out our T-Mobile Speed Test billboard.

Yes, those are real, live speed tests on the billboard! Seriously!

T-Mobile’s 5G network is the largest and most reliable, and as these speeds show- it’s also FAST.

These are actual 5G network speed tests using Speedtest by Ookla and are being run from identical S21 Galaxy phones with comparable plans on T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T. The tests are run every hour and the phones are securely housed at a nearby T-Mobile store on Virginia Beach Blvd. less than 1/10 of a mile away.

Because we didn’t just want to tell you we are fast. We wanted to show you we are fast. Pretty cool, huh? We’re pretty proud of these Norfolk speeds-- heck, even PC Mag said they were fast!

So, as you are driving around keep an eye out, you never know, there could be a speed test billboard coming to a neighborhood near you.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Speeds differ by location; T-Mobile's typical 5G download speeds in 2021 were 40-115Mbps with peaks over 1Gbps.



