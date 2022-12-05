For the gadget lovers on your holiday gift list this year, you want to give fun and unique holiday gifts that they'll really love to use (and won’t return). That’s why we’re sharing this list of our coolest unique gift ideas for tech-savvy teens, parents, coworkers and every techie friend on your list:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

When it comes to fun and most unique gift ideas, the Z Fold4 can’t be beat. Definitely not your ‘90s flip-phone, this cool gift will unfold a world of possibilities thanks to its sleek 6.2-inch cover display that unfolds to a tablet-like 7.6-inch 120Hz edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex screen. Multiple windows make it a great choice for multitaskers! For example, they can take notes while attending a virtual meeting, or text friends while streaming their favorite content. Hands-free selfies, photos or videos are easy with the Flex Mode Camera. Plus, it has a tough water- and scratch-resistant design they can enjoy on-the-go.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Another ultra-cool tool, the Z Flip4 is small and compact but transforms into a large 6.7” Infinity Flex display with 120 HZ refresh rate. When they want to check notifications, send a text, play the next tune or change settings — they can do without ever unfolding the phone. Just like the Z Fold4, they can also capture moments on-the-go with the Flex Mode feature.

Belkin Magnet Vent Mount

Got an Apple lover to shop for? This smart, simple, magnetic car mount keeps their iPhone 12 (and later) at their fingertips without taking up space in the cup holder. The vent clip stays securely in place so they can easily start their go-to playlist in Portrait before heading off — and then flip to Landscape when it's time to hit the road with navigation.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Powerful sound and a snug, comfy fit make these noise-cancelling earbuds perfect for just about any activity, from workdays to workouts. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously optimizes sound output — and when it’s important to be aware of their surroundings — they can easily switch to Transparency mode. They’ll get instant one-touch pairing, Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing and hands-free “Hey Siri” for Apple devices. If they’re Android users, they can connect via Class 1 Bluetooth right out of the box. They come with a pocketable charging case, ear tips in three different sizes and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

JBL Flip 6

For that gadget lover who’s the life of the party, this portable speaker is little in size and big on sound. Featuring a 2-way speaker system with a racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter and dual pumping bass radiators, they can keep the party going all night long with up to 12 hours of battery life. It’s also waterproof and dustproof, so they can take it camping, to the beach, to tailgate parties and beyond. The PartyBoost feature also allows them to link multiple compatible speakers.

TIMEX FamilyConnect™

If someone in your family likes technology and wants to stay connected — but doesn’t need all the bells and whistles of a higher-end smartwatch — this is for them. They can make voice calls to and from the smartwatch, and send and receive texts, emojis and preset messages. Best of all, the watch can send notifications to preset contacts if it detects a fall or when they press the dedicated SOS button. Loved ones can also see the watch’s location on a map in the companion mobile app.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE & Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch SE: Essential features to help you stay connected, active, healthy and safe. Perfect for kids and older adults using Family Setup.1 Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist. Up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE.2 Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS3 and Crash Detection. Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. Enhanced Workout app with more advanced ways to train. Get high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications.4

Apple Watch Series 8: This features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG5, measure heart rate and blood oxygen6, and track temperature changes7 for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle.8 And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. Call, text and email with just a few taps. Listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks (for use with GPS models). Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS9 and Crash Detection.

Apple Watch Ultra: The most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever, designed for exploration, adventure and endurance. With a 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case, extra-long battery life10, specialized apps that work with the advanced sensors, and a new customizable Action button. The largest, brightest Apple Watch display for improved legibility in all conditions. Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use along with low-power settings for even longer battery life.10 Advanced health sensors let you take an ECG11 and measure heart rate, track temperature changes12 for insights into menstrual cycles 13 and measure blood oxygen.14

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

If you have an Android user/gaming guru who wants all the bells and whistles — but you don’t want to spend a hefty price — this smartphone makes a great holiday gift idea. The 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor and has a triple-camera featuring the OnePlus Billion Color Solution and a wider 150° FOV Ultra-Wide lens for capturing their favorite moments on the go. There’s a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ screen that adjusts dynamically from 1Hz up to 120Hz, for a smooth, battery-efficient experience. Gamers will appreciate the HyperBoost Gaming Engine, next-gen heat dissipation and 65W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging — giving them a whole day’s power in 15 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Great for the high-school or college student on your list — this slim, lightweight, tough-as-nails tablet boasts fast Wi-Fi connectivity and all-day, all-in-one charging that'll help them power through even their toughest classes. It’s thinner and lighter than other Chromebooks, so it’s easy to carry or slip into a backpack — and it’s priced to please.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with MagSafe Case

AirPods Pro feature up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, as compared to AirPods Pro 1st generation, plus Adaptive Transparency, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound15. Now with multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L) and up to 6 hours of listening time. Touch control lets you swipe to adjust volume, press to direct media playback, answer, or end calls, and press and hold to switch between listening modes. MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop. Up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation on16. Up to 30 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case and Active Noise Cancellation on16.

Case-Mate Magnetic Leather Wallet

Forget those boring, run-of-the-mill wallets, this slim, sleek case not only holds their cards and cash — it seamlessly integrates with any iPhone or MagSafe-compatible case using ultra-strong built-in magnets that lock the wallet into place. Now their favorite phone and wallet can travel together! Animal lovers will appreciate the vegan leather finish.

Cool Accessories for Devices

From PopSockets magnetic phone grips to stylish and protective phone cases, to chargers, battery packs and beyond, you’ll find great accessories for just about any device. They’re all easy on the wallet — making them perfect gifts for co-workers or great stocking stuffers for all the techies on your list.

Un‑carrier On Travel Suitcase

The Un-carrier On is a revolutionary new product that has everything you need for a comfortable, convenient trip: It’s the only suitcase on the market with wireless charging capabilities, a removable battery pack and an eight-bag packing set. It also has a flat top surface space that is ideal for placing your laptop while you finish up on an email or two. Lastly, with Tag Smart Technology, you can track your belongings from takeoff to touchdown, so you’ll never lose them.

