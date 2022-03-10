Get the new iPhone SE for $30 with eligible trade‑in, available for pre‑order on March 11

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 10, 2022 — T-Mobile will offer the powerful iPhone SE with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and stunning green iPhone 13, and the powerful and versatile iPad Air with the breakthrough M1 chip.

iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades, including the performance of A15 Bionic, unlocking advanced camera capabilities, and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality.

With 5G now available on iPhone SE users can tap into T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network. T-Mobile customers get the biggest, fastest 5G nationwide network with more 5G bars in more places than any other provider. iPhone SE users can stay connected with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places.1 iPhone SE provides longer battery life, and improved durability, and comes in three beautiful colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED2.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers will be able to pre-order iPhone SE on March 11, with availability on March 18. Customers can also order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green in addition to iPad Air, on March 11, with availability on March 18. Metro by T-Mobile customers will also be able to pick up the new iPhone SE on March 18.

“T-Mobile is THE place to get the powerful new iPhone SE and iPad Air! You’ll get the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network AND the best value in wireless,” said Mike Katz, CMO at T-Mobile. “Trade in your phone and get the new iPhone SE for just $30! Plus, just switching to T-Mobile can save a family of four up to $1,000 a year. Great network AND great value mean customers win!”

A new, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and stunning green iPhone 13 join the iPhone 13 lineup, extending the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with its sleek design, the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an advanced 5G experience, and cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone featuring new Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, and enable impressive new pro camera capabilities like macro photography and video. Both models also include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz, and offer a huge leap in battery life. The dual-camera system on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represents a massive leap in camera design, with a Wide camera featuring the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, a custom-designed Ultra Wide camera, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Both models have an even brighter Super Retina XDR display, impressive battery life, and entry storage starting at 128GB. In addition to the sophisticated new alpine green, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver. The new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini completes the lineup which includes (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink.

T-Mobile has iPhone SE deals for everyone on ANY plan - both new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers – including small businesses:

Get the new iPhone SE for $30 (up to $400 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on ANY plan.

Don’t have a trade in? We gotchu too. Get half off the new iPhone SE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line on ANY plan.

Get iPhone 13 in two new colors, alpine green and green, for free (up to $800 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on ANY plan.

T-Mobile for Business can get the new iPhone SE for free (up to $429.99 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line on Business Unlimited Advanced accounts. No trade-in required. Head here for even more business deals.

The new iPad Air features the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance with incredible power efficiency and all-day battery life 3, a faster USB-C port, blazing-fast 5G, advanced cameras, and compatibility with the latest accessories — starting at the same affordable price. With eSIM and Wi-Fi 6 support, iPad Air offers greater flexibility when users need to get connected. The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps, connecting iPad Air to a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories, including cameras, external storage, and displays up to 6K resolution.

iPad Air features the new Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage, and a 12MP Wide camera on the back which lets users capture sharp photos and 4K video, scan documents, and enjoy amazing AR experiences, making it a versatile and ultra-portable mobile studio. iPad Air — now available in a new array of colors — includes a beautiful all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID for fast and secure authentication, advanced audio with landscape stereo speakers, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard.

Light up the new iPhone SE and iPad on T-Mobile, America’s leading 5G network with the largest and fastest nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – more than 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles. Plus, more than 210 million people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider.

With the new iPad on T-Mobile, there’s no more searching for the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot. You are the Wi-Fi with blazing-fast 5G speeds that are just as fast as Wi-Fi in more places on T-Mobile's nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G network. T-Mobile plans for iPad with high-speed 5G data included start at just $10/month with AutoPay. Head here for more details.

And at T-Mobile, customers don’t have to choose between a great network or great value – they get both. Just switching can save a family of four up to $1000 a year on service with taxes and fees included. That’s compared to the Carriers’ premium plans that don’t include taxes and fees. And value isn’t just about the bottom line. It also means sweet benefits like a free year of Apple TV+ on eligible plans, award-winning Team of Experts customer care, free stuff every Tuesday with T-Mobile Tuesdays, free international roaming in 200+ locations, and more.

For more details on Apple products at T-Mobile, please visit t-mobile.com. And for more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

2 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 Battery life varies by use and configuration.

iPhone offers: Contact us before canceling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $429.99 – iPhone SE; $799.99 – iPhone 13). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit required. In stores & on customer service calls, $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Promo amount via trade-in credit & bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Savings based on T-Mobile's analysis of postpaid smartphone bills at AT&T and Verizon compared to T-Mobile bills. Rate plan features and savings may vary. See T-Mobile.com for details. ​​Fast as Wi-Fi Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds compared to mobile wi-fi results for Q4 2021. Fastest based median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require additional plan or feature.

