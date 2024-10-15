T-Mobile will offer the new iPad mini — built for Apple Intelligence,1 and more capable and versatile than ever with the powerful A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Pencil Pro. Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPad mini this Friday, October 18, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 23.

1 Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update for iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. The first set of features will be available in beta this month with iPadOS 18.1 with more features rolling out in the months to come. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others.

