Ask a Mobile Expert: I’m Ready To Buy a New Device This Holiday! How Can I Customize It? Part 1 (Video)

If you’re taking advantage of the season’s sweetest discounts and upgrading your device, follow this “Ask A Mobile Expert” series as we show you how to customize three super important features that customers rave about.

In part one of this holiday “Ask A Mobile Expert” edition, we’re covering pronunciations. That’s right! If you have a beautifully unique name that Siri keeps butchering, check out the tutorial above to teach your device how to say it correctly (finally!).

With seriously awesome Black Friday Deals starting November 16 at T-Mobile — including T-Mobile for Business, Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile Home Internet — it’s the perfect time to level-up your tech game and learn how to customize your new device so that it works best for you. Staying connected to your faves and getting the most bang for your buck is more important than ever — and at T-Mobile you get both, JUST for being an Un-carrier customer. Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers!

And for more gifts, check out the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide — a collection of tech gift ideas giving you inspo and info on the best stuff out there!