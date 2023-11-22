Ask a Mobile Expert: I’m Ready To Buy a New Device This Holiday! How Can I Customize It? Part 2 (Video)

If you’re taking advantage of the season’s sweetest discounts and upgrading your device, follow this “Ask A Mobile Expert” series as we show you how to customize three super important features that customers rave about.

And in part two of this holiday “Ask A Mobile Expert” edition, we’re covering keyboard accessibility features. If you find it challenging to type one-handed on a device that has a large screen (hello iPhone 15 Plus!) or if you’re left-handed and struggling with a phone that defaults to right-handed users, watch the tutorial above to make your phone more user-friendly and enhance your overall typing experience.

With exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals now live at T-Mobile — including T-Mobile for Business, Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile Home Internet — it’s the perfect time to learn how to tweak your tech to make it work for you, just the way you like it. Staying connected to your faves and getting the most bang for your buck is more important than ever — and at T-Mobile you get both, JUST for being an Un-carrier customer. Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals at t-mobile.com/offers.

And for more gifts, check out the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide — a collection of tech gift ideas giving you inspo and info on the best stuff out there.

