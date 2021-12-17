We are saddened to see the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines and our thoughts are with those impacted.

To help people stay connected with their loved ones, through December 23, 2021 T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance charges for calls and SMS made between the Philippines and the U.S. for current T-Mobile, Sprint postpaid, T-Mobile Prepaid and Metro by T-Mobile customers. We will also waive roaming fees on calls and SMS made between the Philippines and U.S. for T-Mobile, Sprint Postpaid and T-Mobile Prepaid customers.

If customers have questions or need further assistance with their account or service, they can visit T-Mobile.com for many account changes or updates or call 611 from their T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile handset. T-Mobile customers currently in the Philippines may also call 1-505-998-3793 for assistance.