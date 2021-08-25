T‑Mobile Responds to Events in Afghanistan

With the challenges faced by those in Afghanistan and their friends and family here in the U.S., T-Mobile wants to do its part to help customers stay connected to their loved ones during this uncertain time.

Starting today, August 24 through September 6, 2021, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance charges for calls and texts between Afghanistan and the U.S. for T-Mobile, Sprint consumer and business customers, T-Mobile Prepaid and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

We will also waive international roaming, data and SMS fees on calls and texts made between Afghanistan and the U.S. for T-Mobile and Sprint post-paid customers. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited data in Afghanistan. Customers with plans that charge by the megabyte will be credited back on their account.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.