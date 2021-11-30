Together We Give More: T‑Mobile Rallies Communities to Raise $1 million for Pay Away the Layaway

Each year during the holidays T-Mobile kicks off our Season of Giving to rally our employees, customers, and the communities we serve around a collective giving goal. We give back to causes that share our passion for doing good and TOGETHER we stand united as one Un-carrier making a meaningful difference for communities in need – because TOGETHER we give more.

And that’s a good thing because the need is huge. This year, due to the rising costs of food and other living expenses, Americans from lower income households are anticipated to experience the greatest insecurity toward holiday spending in the last decade.

So, this Season of Giving, T-Mobile will help families purchase holiday gifts and essentials for their children through Pay Away the Layaway with a donation of up to $1 million.

“We're grateful and thrilled to spread joy alongside T-Mobile this holiday season,” said Lee Karchawer, Founder of Pay Away the Layaway. “Knowing we will make thousands more children smile this year with T-Mobile's support is a dream come true. This partnership will change lives like we've never been able to before, all in the name of creating a kinder, gentler world.”

And the best part is - EVERYONE can contribute to help spread the holiday cheer!

T-Mobile got the ball rolling with an initial donation of $250,000 to Pay Away the Layaway to support families in need by paying off their layaway balances at military exchanges and retail locations. Then, starting on Giving Tuesday November 30 and through December 14, T-Mobile is inviting everyone to join us in our Season of Giving to help us give even more – here’s how:

On Giving Tuesday (11/30), customers can contribute through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app with a simple click! We will donate $1 per click to Pay Away the Layaway (up to $300,000).

Throughout the entire Season of Giving (11/30-12/14),anyonecan join in by retweeting @TMobile’s #TMobileGivesBack post. We will donate $5 per retweet to Pay Away the Layaway (up to $200,000).

In addition to receiving 1:1 donation matching and $10 per hour in donation funds for volunteering available to them year-round, each T-Mobile employee will receive an additional $20 from the T-Mobile Foundation to donate to the charity of their choice. PLUS, as employees give back to their communities, they will be unlocking additional T-Mobile donations to Pay Away the Layaway (up to $250,000).

“Our Season of Giving is all about coming together during a time of year that should be joyous, but is often challenging for far too many families….and we want to make a difference for those who may need a little help,” said Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile Chief Communications and Brand Officer. “We want it to be easy for everyone to help give back, so just one click or tweet can really make a difference. It’s community supporting community – and we hope everyone will join us!”

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Pay Away the Layaway (www.payawaythelayaway.org) is a registered 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that raises money online and uses those funds to pay off layaway balances with gifts and essentials for kids all over the world. The organization pays off layaway balances at several stores including Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange, Navy Exchange and more. The mission of the organization is to inspire hope and spread kindness.