New Broadband “Nutritional” Labels: Everything You Need to Know!

Providing the best wireless service with the best value is of the utmost importance to T-Mobile, as is keeping customers informed of their options. The rollout of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Broadband label is another step to provide Un-carrier customers with simple and clear information about wireless and internet plans including pricing, speeds, one-time charges and more. And we love that customers can get all that information in one place! Got questions? We’ve got answers!

First up, why is it called a “Broadband” label?

Great question! In 2021, Congress passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which included provisions for things ranging from transit to clean water. Also within the bill, Congress tasked the FCC with implementing a program wherein all broadband providers are to create a label to help customers make informed choices about their broadband services, including wireless providers who deliver services with internet access.

For most of us, that means making informed choices about your smartphone service. But it also includes things like fixed wireless service — anything that allows access the whole internet. Large providers with more than 100,000 customers must have these new labels ready to go by April 10, 2024. So you’ll be seeing a lot more of them soon! T-Mobile’s Broadband labels will be accessible to consumers when they shop online, in the T-Mobile app and in retail stores starting in April.

Got it! So what’s included in them?

T-Mobile’s labels contain “Broadband Facts” — with tons of great information a customer should know when signing up for a new service or plan, from price to speeds. Labels will be available for current consumer and business wireless and internet plans including postpaid, Magenta prepaid, Connect by T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile Fiber and Assurance Wireless.

T-Mobile will begin rolling out labels in early April starting with on its online sites where plans are included. Customers can also scan a QR code in a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store. If you have questions, a retail associate can help you out!

Later in the year, customers with currently sold plans will also be able to see Broadband labels for those plans in their account management portals, including the T-Mobile and My Metro apps.