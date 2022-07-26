There’s a lot to gain from creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. At T-Mobile, our employees live our values and break down barriers — for each other and our customers. I’m immensely proud of the company we’ve become thanks to them. It’s simple: We are stronger when we represent those we serve. And placing DE&I at the center of our Un-carrier culture inspires the kind of diversity of perspective, talent and innovation that enables us to be the best workforce this industry has ever seen.



As we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, I’m deeply honored that Disability:IN, a nonprofit focused on disability inclusion in the workplace, named T-Mobile Employer of the Year. This award recognizes a company for exemplary policies, strategies and initiatives that have improved disability inclusiveness in the workplace, marketplace, accessibility and supply chain.

Our CEO, Mike Sievert, recognizes the challenges that exist for individuals with disabilities, along with the incredible value they add to any company’s team. That’s why he signed a commitment to help build inclusive, accessible and equitable workplaces by participating in the Disability Equality Index. Since T-Mobile first appeared on the index, more than 100 other companies have committed their support.



The recognition from Disability:IN reminds me that we’re doing many things right, but that we always have more work to do. Our Equity In Action roadmap inspires us to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into every corner of our business. There is no completion date. We must constantly examine our progress on the promises we made so that every single T-Mobile employee has an inclusive space for career and personal development.



Working with organizations like the American Association of People with Disabilities to create inclusive hiring opportunities through our internship program is one way we’re making a difference.



I am so inspired by T-Mobile employees like Claudia Gordon, our senior accessibility partner who’s made it her mission at T-Mobile to drive enterprise-wide strategies for a disability-inclusive culture and an accessible and equitable work environment. And one of this year’s summer interns, Danny Charney, shared his disability journey and the mentors he found along the way. T-Mobile is lucky to have Claudia and Danny, plus many more trailblazers.



So today, while we reflect on the significance of the ADA, let’s recommit ourselves to collaborating with purpose and fostering cultures of inclusion.



