Stronger Together: T-Mobile Celebrates Pride Throughout the Month of June

Today, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert helped kick off Pride Month on his socials, writing on Instagram (@mikesievert): “Empowering our team to bring their authentic selves to work. That’s what @TMobile’s #BeYou mantra is all about! And that’s what our One Team, Together value is all about. When you’re proudly YOU, you never know who you might inspire.”

He also shared this video of Kevin Willis, Senior Expert at the company’s Las Vegas Customer Experience Center who provides enterprise support for T-Mobile for Business customers:

T-Mobile Senior Expert Kevin Willis shares his fond memories of attending his first Pride event, which the company sponsored.

Willis said his very first Pride event as a teenager was sponsored by T-Mobile, and at that moment he knew he wanted to work for a company that celebrated him in such a joyous way. Now, as a T-Mobile employee and a proud member of the Las Vegas Customer Experience Center Pride Employee Resource Group, he says it’s clear he found more than just a workplace and that the support the company provides gives him a sense of belonging and camaraderie.

“I discovered a vibrant community that champions diversity in every form,” said Willis. “It’s provided me with the confidence to speak up, share my ideas and take on new challenges and roles like interim lead without the fear of judgment or discrimination.”

T-Mobile will be celebrating Willis, many of its other employees and the entire LGBTQ+ community throughout the month of June, sponsoring parades in Seattle, Dallas and Kansas City. After all, advocating for the LGBTQ+ community is core to the Un-carrier culture of inclusion, as it helps the company better serve the diverse needs of its customers as well as its employees.

We’ll be updating this article to showcase images from those events, so be sure to check back throughout the month to see why, at T-Mobile, Team Magenta is … Stronger Together!

During Pride Month and all year long, T-Mobile invests in organizations that deeply understand the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Starting June 11, T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app will feature a click-to-donate offer up to $200,000 for Out & Equal, a nonprofit that helps educate organizations in areas like executive leadership development, DE&I training and professional networking opportunities to build inclusive and welcoming environments.