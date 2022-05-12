Our thoughts are with the communities impacted by the devastating Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire that has been burning in New Mexico. On May 5 our T-Mobile teams deployed to the area to offer assistance with a SAT/WiFi trailer in the Glorieta Camp that provided connectivity for approximately 650 evacuees and shelter personnel.
Starting today, May 12 through May 18, 2022, T-Mobile is waiving overage charges for talk, text, and data for Magenta and Sprint Postpaid, Magenta Prepaid, Assurance Wireless and Metro customers who are not already on unlimited plans in the following zip codes:
- 87529
- 87535
- 87538
- 87543
- 87552
- 87553
- 87557
- 87562
- 87564
- 87565
- 87569
- 87571
- 87573
- 87579
- 87580
- 87583
- 87710
- 87712
- 87713
- 87715
- 87722
- 87723
- 87724
- 87729
- 87731
- 87732
- 87734
- 87735
- 87736
- 87742
- 87745
- 87749
- 87750
- 87753
If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.