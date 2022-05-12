Our thoughts are with the communities impacted by the devastating Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire that has been burning in New Mexico. On May 5 our T-Mobile teams deployed to the area to offer assistance with a SAT/WiFi trailer in the Glorieta Camp that provided connectivity for approximately 650 evacuees and shelter personnel.

Starting today, May 12 through May 18, 2022, T-Mobile is waiving overage charges for talk, text, and data for Magenta and Sprint Postpaid, Magenta Prepaid, Assurance Wireless and Metro customers who are not already on unlimited plans in the following zip codes:

87529

87535

87538

87543

87552

87553

87557

87562

87564

87565

87569

87571

87573

87579

87580

87583

87710

87712

87713

87715

87722

87723

87724

87729

87731

87732

87734

87735

87736

87742

87745

87749

87750

87753

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.