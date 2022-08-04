We are saddened to see the devastation caused by the McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border. As the fire causes overwhelming damage, T-Mobile is closely monitoring the situation, working with relief agencies and taking steps to provide support to customers and communities.

T-Mobile teams have deployed to two emergency shelters: Weed Community Center in Weed, CA and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ashland, CA. Teams set up emergency response vehicles equipped with activated devices, chargers, charging cables, free Wi-Fi and charging stations.

We know that connectivity is of utmost importance during critical times such as this. Our network is functioning normally with no impacts, and we have engineers continuing to assess and monitor equipment.

Plus, customers have unlimited talk, text and data with 5G included at no additional cost on T-Mobile’s Magenta, ONE or Simple Choice plans; customers on Sprint’s unlimited plans (including Sprint Essentials, Sprint ONE and Sprint MAX); and customers on Metro by T-Mobile unlimited plans. All customers, including T-Mobile, Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless, who have questions about their service or need other assistance can reach out to us :

T-Mobile: dial 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from a T-Mobile handset

Metro by T-Mobile: dial 611 or 1-888-8-METRO-8 (888-863-8768) from a Metro handset

Sprint: dial 1-888-211-4727

Assurance Wireless: dial 1-888-321-5880

